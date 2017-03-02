‘Cirk La Putyka’ Coming to Community Concert Hall March 16

Visual poetry meets physical comedy with a dash of contemporary circus with Cirk La Putyka, as the troupe brings its “Slapstick Sonata” to the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30pm.

A pride of the Czech Republic, Prague’s Cirk La Putyka is revered as one of Europe’s greatest physical theater companies. Dedicated professionally to the “Contemporary Circus,” the company merges the disciplines of acrobatics, contemporary dance, puppetry, concert and athletics, striving to create what they call theatre poetics. For Cirk La Putyka, the theme, story and message of the show are as important as the disciplines of theatre and circus.

Take, for example “Slapstick Sonata” … In a darkened warehouse in Prague, the workers of the late shift go through the motions of yet another tedious night of work. But all is not what it seems. Gradually, the late night laborers break out of their mundane routine, shedding the drab exterior for a vibrant and glorious explosion of color, humor, movement, silliness and physical theater.

As noted in the Helsinki Times, “Cirk La Putyka will have you on the edge of your seat alternating between hysterical laughter and awe.”

Cirk La Putyka was established in 2009 under the direction of Rostislav Novak and Vit Novak, both appointed by the company’s board of directors. The touring ensemble features 10 members of varying disciplines – all top professionals in their primary disciplines, but able to cross the lines and create a robust ensemble with depth and multi-disciplinary blending.

The show is family-friendly and runs about 1 hour, 15 minutes without intermission.

Tickets for Cirk La Putyka ($29/$39) are available on-line at www.durangoconcerts.com or call 970.247.7657 … or visit the Ticket Office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th St. and Main Ave., Downtown Durango. All sales final.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.