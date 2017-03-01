LETTER: Incorrect Photo in Mr. Corderman’s ‘Fukushima’ Article

The article written by John Corderman titled “ESSAY: The Ongoing Fukushima Disaster”, published on your website on February 23, 2017 is well written; it states facts and does not fall into cheap absurd sensationalism, and I like that.

However, there was a mistake in its illustration. The photo used was not of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, but a photo of the Chiba refinery on fire on March 2011. That wrong illustration is somehow disparaging to an otherwise excellently written article; I would recommend you to change it for an accurate picture of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

I am sending you, attached below, some photos of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Hervé Courtois

Chauny, France

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Daily Post regrets the illustration error. The photo was mistakenly placed by the Editor, and not by Mr. Corderman. We have replaced the offending photo with one of the photos forwarded by Mr. Courtois.