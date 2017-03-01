Great Snow, Blue Skies at Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado is currently tied for third, nationwide, for ski areas with the top snowfall for the past three days! The storm is anticipated to move out making for excellent bluebird conditions today, Wednesday, March 1.

100% of the mountain is open with all lifts operating from 8:30am to 4:00pm, 7 days a week.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be conducting Avalanche Hazard Reduction today, Wednesday March 1. CDOT will be closing the pass at Treasure Falls on the West side of Wolf Creek Pass at 6:30 am with a projected re-opening at 8:30 am. Any early birds who come up before the closures will be welcome in the Prospector Grill, where a delicious early morning breakfast will be available starting at 7:00 am. The West side will have intermittent closures with the East side open to the ski area.

Local Appreciation Day is today. Lift tickets are just $44 for adults, $27 for seniors and $24 for children, proof of residency is not required.

The Horseshoe Bowl SnowCat Shuttle will run dependent on visibility and as conditions allow. Please inquire at the Ticket Office for current operating status. The shuttle is free with purchase of a lift ticket.

The Meadow Loop of the Nordic Track was groomed Sunday, February 26. The backside segment of the 6 km Nordic loop is not open; the loop is now about 4 km.

Accommodations in the mountain towns of Pagosa Springs and South Fork can be found

by visiting http://wolfcreekski.com/lodging-options/.