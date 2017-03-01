EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It… Part Five

Read Part One

While researching this article, I came across a story in Outside magazine written by reporter Megan Michelson: 10 Real People on the Cost of Living in a Mountain Town. Ms. Michelson picked out five “Least Livable” mountain towns in the U.S. (Aspen, CO; Jackson, WY; Ketchum, ID; Stowe, VT; Park City, UT) and compared them to what she called “Most Livable” (Ogden, UT; South Lake Tahoe, CA; Durango, CO; Leavenworth, WA; Ludlow, VT). In the article, each community is described in a couple of sentences, by “Real People.” For example, life in Durango, Colorado is briefly summarized this way, by local freelance writer Kate Siber:

Quality of life is really important here and people prioritize health and well-being over working their tails off. Part of what makes this place affordable is the culture. It’s rare that I meet friends out at a bar or restaurant. We go for rides, hikes, and riverside happy hours instead. I frequently think to myself when I’m riding to work, ‘I live in paradise. It’s so safe and green and easy. How lucky am I?’

I’m not sure what “Livable” might mean — exactly — in this context. It has something to do with the cost of housing, and the availability of a good job, and access to the Great Outdoors. But to refer to Durango as one of the “Most Livable” mountain towns in the U.S.? I must assume Ms. Michelson did not research the current Durango housing market with any thoroughness. According to Zillow.com:

The median home value in Durango is $388,600. Durango home values have gone up 6.8% over the past year. The median list price per square foot in Durango is $260, which is higher than the Durango Metro average of $246. The median price of homes currently listed in Durango is $431,250.

Gentrification. It’s insidious.

This editorial series was partly inspired by a well-attended February 21 public meeting held at the Ross Aragon Community Center, convened as part of the “public input” process for the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update. That update in currently in progress, and when completed, it will address numerous aspects of the community, including the San Juan River Corridor.

The updated plan might address, for example, a dog park. Many communities, in Colorado and elsewhere, have found ways to set aside one or more parcels of land — preferably, well-fenced — where dogs and their owners can run free, and socialize. (If you’ve never had a chance to socialize in a dog park, it’s something you should experience for yourself. But you will need a dog, in order to appreciate the full benefits.)

We have no dog park in downtown Pagosa Springs. The Humane Society has a small park, out by the County Airport; I have no idea how much use it gets. I do know, from personal experience, that the number of dogs and dog owners who use the Riverwalk, along the San Juan River, is substantial.

We also know, from personal experience, that the moment a project comes under the sponsorship of a municipality, the cost quickly expands to more fully utilize taxpayer revenues. Witness, for example, the new sidewalk under construction between the Library and the Elementary School, as one component part of a proposed ‘Town to Lakes Trail.’

This short stretch of concrete pathway — approximately one block long — will cost the taxpayers about $430,000, according to recent Town budgets. (Meanwhile, the well-used San Juan Street alley — located half a block to the south, and which delivers you to the same spot on South 10th Street — has been without a sidewalk for the past 100 years.)

But we know that some people want to live in a more “walkable” community… which presumably has some kind of connection to a more “livable” community. During the February 21 “San Juan River Corridor Master Plan” meeting, we heard well-meaning suggestions for:

The purchase of riverfront property northeast of the Highway160-Highway 84 intersection, to expand recreational access to the river.

Creation of trails and ‘blinds’ within the wetlands behind Town Hall, to enhance birdwatching.

A trail project, costing well in excess of $1 million, leading from Town Park, across a new pedestrian bridge, to the ponds behind the River Center.

Ideas for renovating the abandoned (but historical) water storage tanks on First Street.

Yes, I know. We could spend all day pointing out curious uses of taxpayer revenues, including uses that will certainly attract more wealthy retirees looking for a pleasantly rural recreational playground… and thereby exacerbate our current affordable housing crisis.

Maybe Pagosa Springs needs a Housing Master Plan, more than we need a River Master Plan?

Housing is not just a local concern. Colorado’s housing market is one of the ‘fastest growing’ in the country, according to a recent Denver Post article. ‘Growing’ in the sense of ‘Getting More Expensive.’

In 2015, the average price of a home sold in Denver metro area was $420,000, “a 34.5 percent increase from just four years ago.” The average cost of rent for Coloradans is growing at three times the pace of the national average. According to one source, renters in Denver “spend more of their monthly incomes on rent payments than residents of every other city except for places such as New York City… San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.”

From “Too High a Price,” an essay on homelessness published by the University of Denver last year:

As rent continues to increase, rental vacancy rates have dropped; Colorado’s vacancy rates are roughly 60% lower then the U.S. average. This affordability problem is compounded by the current gentrification of lower-income areas. Newly built apartment buildings target the higher end of the market and low vacancy rates have caught the attention of investors who buy the complexes, fix them up, and then drastically raise the rent — consequently decreasing lower income housing. Wages, meanwhile, are not keeping pace with the rising cost of housing. In order to afford a median-priced rental in Colorado, a resident needs to make thirty-five dollars an hour…

According to some community planners — including my friend Rod Proffitt — a Colorado community can have its cake, and eat it, too. Which is to say, we can promote the enhancement of our river corridors and other attractive amenities in a way that would normally encourage gentrification of a beautiful mountain community… but without actually encouraging gentrification.

I am looking for examples of where that has happened.

Maybe Pagosa Springs can mitigate the threat of gentrification… somehow? In other words, maybe we can have our own version of the ‘Aspen Idea’ — one that allows the town to upgrade certain amenities while also preserving viable working class neighborhoods, so that our housing market doesn’t do this:

Can we find evidence of “Controlled Gentrification” happening anywhere in Colorado? Because it sure ain’t happening in Durango… or Salida… or Denver.

Read Part Six, tomorrow…