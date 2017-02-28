EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It… Part Four

Read Part One

One of the more curious passages in the Holy Bible occurs in Matthew, Chapter 19.

And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God. When his disciples heard it, they were exceedingly amazed, saying, Who then can be saved?

I find this passage curious on a couple of counts. For one thing, the concept of trying to coax a camel through the eye of a needle seems rather strange. But to then follow up, with a claim that a rich man would have similar difficulties entering the kingdom of God?

I am made to wonder. Would it be similarly difficult for the Pagosa Springs municipal government to get the San Juan River to pass through the eye of a needle?

In Part Two, we heard Town Planning Manager James Dickhoff give a brief introduction at the February 21 “San Juan River Master Plan” meeting, held at the Ross Aragon Community Center and attended by perhaps 50 or 60 concerned citizens. The meeting was part of an ongoing effort by the Town of Pagosa Springs to update its Comprehensive Plan — a document that has been collecting dust on a shelf since 2006, except for an occasional reference in this or that new Town ordinance or regulation.

The basic assumption — shared by most everyone in the room, I suspect — was that the Town government has an obligation to change and “upgrade” the San Juan River and the adjacent properties, through some kind of planning process and through future investments of taxpayer revenues… in the service of a bigger and better local economy.

When I listen back to the audio recording I made at the meeting, I cannot hear anyone questioning this basic idea. The comments from staff and from the audience were focused largely on the benefits of completing the Riverwalk Trail through the Hermosa Street neighborhood and over to the River Center, via an additional pedestrian bridge across the San Juan River. Other comments touched on tourist-friendly improvements that might be made to the wetlands area just west of Town Hall, and on improved “put-in and take-out” locations for rafters, kayakers and inner-tubers.

We also got a look at a greatly enlarged “River Overlook Deck” structure that’s planned for the Main Street parking lot adjacent to Tequila’s Restaurant— from which tourists will be able to watch those same rafters, kayakers and inner-tubers, floating past. (The audience immediately recognized that the deck’s design is utterly out of step with the ‘historical’ look of Main Street, but we realized the decision has already been made — by the Tourism Board — so why beat a dead horse?)

Also in Part Two, I discussed the controversial “River Restoration” project that began back in 2005 and which continues to move forward. Despite its appellation, that project was not a “restoration” in any sense of “restoring something that used to exist.” It was, in fact, an attempt to create something that had never before existed: a whitewater park in the San Juan River.

This idea arrived in Pagosa as the result of a visit by then-Town Manager Mark Garcia, in 2003 or 2004, to the river “restoration” undertaken in the City of Salida, Colorado during the early 2000s, funded by the Colorado Lottery via Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO). Here’s a short video summary of that project.

Could Pagosa have something similar? Mark Garcia thought we could… and so did Davey Pitcher, the CEO of Wolf Creek Ski Area, a company with considerable experience in altering landscapes for recreational purposes.

But no two rivers are alike, just as no two towns are alike. The Arkansas River, running through Salida, had already been recognized as one of the finest whitewater rivers in the nation — back in the 1950s when the now-famous FIBArk Race and Festival got its start. The three-day event now attracts over 10,000 visitors.

Last year, the total annual flow of the San Juan through Pagosa Springs was about 132,000 acre-feet. (USGS data.) That’s the total for the whole year. The flow of the Arkansas River through Salida was 132,000 acre-feet — during the month of June.

But I had promised that we would talk about gentrification. So let’s do that.

From Wikipedia:

Gentrification is a process of renovation and revival of deteriorated urban neighborhoods by means of influx of more affluent residents, which results in increased property values and the displacing of lower-income families and small businesses. This is a common and controversial topic in urban planning… In a community undergoing gentrification, as the average income increases, residents unable to keep up with rising rents or property taxes are forced to move out.

Let’s take Salida as our example, since they have — as we do — a lovely and popular “river corridor.” Salida is a pedestrian-friendly and bicycle-friendly city of about 5,000 people, and it’s had roughly the same population since 1990. Here’s the Google chart for the city’s population.

In fact, according to the U.S. Census, Salida has had a population of around 5,000 since 1920. Once upon a time, almost all of those 5,000 people lived in working-class families. That proportion has changed significantly, due to gentrification.

I had the pleasure of living in Salida for about 18 months, during 2012-2013 and I had a chance to witness the ongoing (and, for me, disturbing) gentrification of the downtown.

During that sojourn, I attended the 2013 Chaffee County Housing Summit — where a group of maybe 60 people from various governments, organizations and businesses gathered at Mt. Princeton Resort to discuss the housing crisis in Salida and greater Chaffee County. A majority of the people in attendance worked for government agencies — Colorado housing agencies, prisons, Forest Service, federal human services agencies, state human services agencies, the Colorado legislature, Chaffee County, the City of Salida..

According to the community’s 2007 Housing Needs Assessment, almost all of the new housing built in Chaffee County between 1990 and 2000 was occupied by permanent residents.

Between 2000 and 2005, almost 80 percent of the new housing built in Chaffee County was purchased by “second home owners.”

That same 2007 assessment predicted that by 2020, 40 percent of the homes in Chaffee County would become “second homes.” The working class would, therefore, be forced to live mainly in outlying communities, and commute to work — by the year 2020.

This is indeed what has happened in Salida. Gentrification. Wealthy retirees from the Front Range are buying up Salida’s quaint downtown properties and using them as second homes.

Is a similar dynamic taking place… in Pagosa Springs?

