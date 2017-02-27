EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It… Part Three

Read Part One

One of my favorite strolls, in downtown Pagosa Springs, is along the Riverwalk, beside the San Juan River. And we will definitely get back to a discussion of the proposed San Juan River Master Plan, in a future installment.

But first, a few words about good intentions… the thing that the Road to Hell is Paved With.

I’m writing this while sitting at my sister’s dining room table in Shoreline, Washington — on the northern outskirts of Seattle — as a light snow is falling from a typically overcast sky. I watch a crow drop down from one of the nearby cedars, to explore a plastic garbage can; the neighborhood street is otherwise devoid of activity. We’re in the American suburbs, a place where nothing much happens.

My sister Cecilie and her husband Dave are currently enjoying their winter vacation — to Baja California, this time — so I have their spacious house to myself.

I’ve come to Seattle to hang out for a few days with my 92-year-old mom. We play checkers at the card table near the elevator of her ‘senior living’ residence. We eat small portions of food in the residence dining hall, and talk about things she still remembers. She retells the same ten jokes she’s been retelling for the past decade.

I bring her home to my sister’s house and play the piano while she works on her latest jigsaw puzzle. We drink tea, and I show her the latest stories in the Daily Post.

“You’re the editor?” she asks. She’ll ask the same question again, in a few days.

Over the weekend, I noticed a copy of Sunset magazine, one of the premier publications focused on the American West and its modern lifestyle. This particular issue features very brief descriptions of “20 Western Dream Towns”… the “Best Places to Live, 2017” … cleverly broken down into five regions:

NCAL, SCAL, MTNS, SWST, NWST

Pagosa Springs is not mentioned, for some reason. Why not? The magazine mentions Prescott, AZ… and Los Alamos, NM… and Fort Collins, CO… but not Pagosa Springs. (Seattle is also not on the list.)

Sunset’s very brief summaries of these “dream towns” focus on median family income, median home prices, and various amenities: golf courses, biking trails, high-performing public schools, restaurants, museums, libraries, breweries. And sunny weather.

I didn’t, however, come across evidence that any of these towns have a ‘River Master Plan’ like the one here in Pagosa Springs — the plan that, a few years ago, proposed an $8 million expenditure to continue upgrading what was once simply a flowing river… but which has now become a useful tool for boosting tourism, attracting real estate customers, and generally providing the community another reason to grow bigger, and more affluent.

Which indeed we have done, here in Pagosa Springs. We’ve grown bigger, and more affluent, over the past 25 years.

And isn’t that the whole point? To grow bigger, and more affluent? And eventually get published in Sunset, as one of the “Best Places to Live”?

My friend Rod Proffitt, who serves with me on an ad hoc “Affordable Housing Workgroup,” has been sending me regular samples of his ongoing research into community planning. We don’t agree on everything, Rod and I… but we do agree that ‘growing bigger and more affluent’ can be a double-edged sword.

As we’ve seen… when we look at the current shortage of affordable housing.

What is nearly impossible for some of us to see, is that ‘bigger and more affluent’ is part of the ‘materialist’ world-view that America has adopted in a rather wholesale manner — perhaps, without really thinking about it. That world-view holds “bigger and more affluent” to be the highest of mankind’s goals.

Meanwhile, we’ve simultaneously rejected certain ancient religious teachings that taught, among other things, that caring for your neighbor as yourself was more valuable than amassing treasure “where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break in and steal…”

Not that I would advocate a different approach to Pagosa Springs’ future based merely upon ancient religious teachings. I’d also like to reference real life examples, beginning with one mentioned recently by my friend, Rod Proffitt, in one of our email exchanges.

The story of Walter Paepcke.

Walter Paepcke was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1896, a few years after the incorporation of the Town of Pagosa Springs. His father owned a lumber mill — Chicago Mill & Lumber — and Walter eventually took over the company and began producing cardboard containers, and paper. After acquiring several other manufacturing companies, Paepcke formed the Container Corporation of America, a highly successful conglomerate that made boxes for Procter & Gamble, Sears Roebuck, and General Electric, among others.

Following World War II, Walter and his wife Elizabeth fell in love with the quaint little mining town of Aspen, Colorado — population: 800 — and Walter somehow came up with the idea that Aspen should become “the American Salzburg,” a reference to the city of culture and music in the Austrian Alps. Walter was determined to upgrade Aspen, with his wife’s able assistance, into a community of intellectuals and artists, engaged in activities that improved the mind, the spirit and the body. He enshrined his concept in the phrase, ‘The Aspen Idea.’ Before long he had purchased numerous properties, signed leases for the dilapidated Hotel Jerome and Wheeler Opera House, and began planning events that combined his zeal for high culture and profitable business enterprises. This included the creation of the Aspen Music Festival and the Aspen Institute, and his participation in the Aspen Skiing Corporation.

You might say that Walter and Elizabeth had the very best intentions for their little mountain community.

Here’s one of the long-range results of those good intentions:

Up until about 1978, things didn’t seem so bad in Aspen, when the average single-family home was $250,000 — only about four times the average home price in the U.S. ($63,000 in 1978.) By 2007, the average Aspen home was $4.6 million — 14 times the price of an average U.S. home.

Things have actually improved since the start of the Great Recession. In 2013, you could pick up an average home in Aspen for a mere $3.3 million.

We had our own version of Walter Paepcke, here in Pagosa Springs — briefly. His name was David Brown, and like Walter Paepcke, he was a man with good intentions. Back in 2005, Mr. Brown bought up a dozen downtown properties, and demolished the older buildings that sat on those properties, with the intention of making our little downtown into something more attractive and vibrant. He met with considerable resistance, and failed to fulfill those good intentions — due partly to community resistance, but due also to the sudden arrival of the Great Recession, and to a personal struggle with cancer.

The vacant lots he created are still sitting vacant.

So I’d like us to talk seriously about the idea of making downtown “more attractive.”

And also, about gentrification. It’s an important idea, in the conversation about Archuleta County’s future.

Read Part Four, tomorrow…