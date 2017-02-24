OPINION: Here We Go Again… the Pacific is Radioactive

by · February 24, 2017

I must hand it to John Corderman: he picks a good subject for rabble-rousing. (The Ongoing Fukushima Disaster, Pagosa Daily Post, 23 February 2017)

There are enough nucleophobes around to guarantee him a sympathetic audience.

He got some things right. The meltdown of three nuclear reactors at Fukushima due to a tsunami was a disaster, for the local population, for local fishermen who saw their livelihood destroyed, and for Japan as a whole because of the loss of a significant portion of their energy production. There is radioactivity from the reactors all over the Pacific. However, Corderman’s claim: “There is no greater clear and present danger to the future of humanity and other life on this earth than the out-of-control Fukushima disaster…” is going much too far.

Fifty-four years ago, I had occasion to deal with a similar situation. I was working at NASA Houston. We were getting ready for Scott Carpenter’s MA-9 flight. The United States Air Force, as part of Project Starfish, set off a nuclear fission bomb at about 200 miles altitude. The fission reactions released a lot of high energy electrons. These electrons were trapped in the Earth’s magnetic field, creating a new, artificial Van Allen belt that quickly spread around the globe. The artificial Van Allen belt was at lower altitude than the natural belts. It was in the altitude range where Carpenter would be flying.

A bevy of Cordermans of the day immediately called for the cancellation of the flight. Actually, they had been calling for cancellation of the Manned Space Program all along, commonly with the argument that if we weren’t spending so much money on manned space flight, we could cure cancer. The artificial Van Allen belt was grist to their mill.

NASA decided to take the adversarial approach to solving the problem. They set up a red team to prove Carpenter’s flight was too dangerous, and a blue team to prove he would be safe. I was the blue team. The President’s Scientific Advisory Committee (PSAT) would referee. (This was before Nixon did away with PSAT.) In the event, I was able, to the satisfaction of PSAT, to show that the electrons in the artificial Van Allen belt would lose energy due to collisions with the atmosphere and would effectively disappear by the time Carpenter made his flight. Carpenter flew and returned with no ill effects.

After reading Mr. Corderman’s article, I googled Fukushima, and found several references on both sides of the issue. The disaster advocates tended to be sensationalist news articles like Corderman’s. On the other side were more reasoned discussions, concentrating on the data. A map in one of the disaster articles purported to show, in brilliant colors, the spread of radiation across the Pacific. It turned out that that the map was not about radiation at all, but showed the wave height of the tsunami. Still, it was an impressive map that was reproduced in several other disaster articles.

However, we can’t hold Mr. Corderman responsible for other people’s nonsense. We can hold him responsible for a couple of his own strange statements.

He deplores our efforts to find the source of radioactive iodine 131 in the atmosphere over Europe while not bothering to monitor the Fukushima radioactivity on the west coast. His principle argument seems to be that iodine 131 has a half-life of eight years while the Fukushima radioactivity has a half-life of thousands of years. Unfortunately, a short half-life means that a given amount of material produces more radiation! Then there’s the problem that radioactive iodine concentrates in the thyroid, causing cancer.

The real issue is that we don’t know where the radioactive iodine is coming from. In an era of terrorists and rogue states, an unknown source of radioactivity is a serious matter.

We do know, meanwhile, the source of the Fukushima radiation.

Then Mr. Corderman says: “…it is a scientific fact that radioactive particles are not ‘dilutable’ and are, instead, cumulative.” He seems to be confusing dilution with destruction. If you mix radioactive material with sea water, it is diluted. The more sea water, the more dilution.

John Corderman writes a lot of interesting and challenging articles. Unfortunately, this wasn’t one of them.

Share

Jerry Modisette

Jerry Modisette, PhD, was at NASA Houston during the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo flights and performed the tests selecting the Mercury heat shield materials. He also has extensive experience working in the petroleum industry. He lives in Cabezon Canyon, west of Pagosa Springs.

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Friday 02/24
Partly Cloudy
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear
Saturday 02/25
Clear
Mostly sunny skies. High 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/26
Partly Cloudy
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Snow Showers
Monday 02/27
Snow Showers
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Snow Showers
Tuesday 02/28
Snow Showers
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wunderground.com