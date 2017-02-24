OPINION: Here We Go Again… the Pacific is Radioactive

I must hand it to John Corderman: he picks a good subject for rabble-rousing. (The Ongoing Fukushima Disaster, Pagosa Daily Post, 23 February 2017)

There are enough nucleophobes around to guarantee him a sympathetic audience.

He got some things right. The meltdown of three nuclear reactors at Fukushima due to a tsunami was a disaster, for the local population, for local fishermen who saw their livelihood destroyed, and for Japan as a whole because of the loss of a significant portion of their energy production. There is radioactivity from the reactors all over the Pacific. However, Corderman’s claim: “There is no greater clear and present danger to the future of humanity and other life on this earth than the out-of-control Fukushima disaster…” is going much too far.

Fifty-four years ago, I had occasion to deal with a similar situation. I was working at NASA Houston. We were getting ready for Scott Carpenter’s MA-9 flight. The United States Air Force, as part of Project Starfish, set off a nuclear fission bomb at about 200 miles altitude. The fission reactions released a lot of high energy electrons. These electrons were trapped in the Earth’s magnetic field, creating a new, artificial Van Allen belt that quickly spread around the globe. The artificial Van Allen belt was at lower altitude than the natural belts. It was in the altitude range where Carpenter would be flying.

A bevy of Cordermans of the day immediately called for the cancellation of the flight. Actually, they had been calling for cancellation of the Manned Space Program all along, commonly with the argument that if we weren’t spending so much money on manned space flight, we could cure cancer. The artificial Van Allen belt was grist to their mill.

NASA decided to take the adversarial approach to solving the problem. They set up a red team to prove Carpenter’s flight was too dangerous, and a blue team to prove he would be safe. I was the blue team. The President’s Scientific Advisory Committee (PSAT) would referee. (This was before Nixon did away with PSAT.) In the event, I was able, to the satisfaction of PSAT, to show that the electrons in the artificial Van Allen belt would lose energy due to collisions with the atmosphere and would effectively disappear by the time Carpenter made his flight. Carpenter flew and returned with no ill effects.

After reading Mr. Corderman’s article, I googled Fukushima, and found several references on both sides of the issue. The disaster advocates tended to be sensationalist news articles like Corderman’s. On the other side were more reasoned discussions, concentrating on the data. A map in one of the disaster articles purported to show, in brilliant colors, the spread of radiation across the Pacific. It turned out that that the map was not about radiation at all, but showed the wave height of the tsunami. Still, it was an impressive map that was reproduced in several other disaster articles.

However, we can’t hold Mr. Corderman responsible for other people’s nonsense. We can hold him responsible for a couple of his own strange statements.

He deplores our efforts to find the source of radioactive iodine 131 in the atmosphere over Europe while not bothering to monitor the Fukushima radioactivity on the west coast. His principle argument seems to be that iodine 131 has a half-life of eight years while the Fukushima radioactivity has a half-life of thousands of years. Unfortunately, a short half-life means that a given amount of material produces more radiation! Then there’s the problem that radioactive iodine concentrates in the thyroid, causing cancer.

The real issue is that we don’t know where the radioactive iodine is coming from. In an era of terrorists and rogue states, an unknown source of radioactivity is a serious matter.

We do know, meanwhile, the source of the Fukushima radiation.

Then Mr. Corderman says: “…it is a scientific fact that radioactive particles are not ‘dilutable’ and are, instead, cumulative.” He seems to be confusing dilution with destruction. If you mix radioactive material with sea water, it is diluted. The more sea water, the more dilution.

John Corderman writes a lot of interesting and challenging articles. Unfortunately, this wasn’t one of them.