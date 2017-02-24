EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It… Part Two

Read Part One

On Tuesday evening, February 21, the Senior Center dining room was filled with Archuleta County residents who care about Pagosa’s future. I’d estimate 50 or 60 people. Thoughtful citizens. Boaters, bicyclists, members of the local Audubon Society, real estate agents, business owners, teachers, retirees.

The meeting had been promoted as a “San Juan River Master Plan” meeting.

More specifically, these were kinds of people who might have concerns about a river corridor — the San Juan River corridor — and the social and economic role it might play in the coming years, given some investment of tax dollars by municipal and state governments.

The actual amount of tax dollars, that might eventually be involved, remained undefined throughout the evening, although Town Planning Manager James Dickhoff did mention a $6 million Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant that he and his staff had applied for — unsuccessfully — back in 2012.

That unsuccessful grant application would have been matched by the Town taxpayers, to the tune of about $2 million, making the potential total investment in the river corridor nearly $8 million.

Obviously we are not talking, here, about penny poker.

Nevertheless, we were given to understand — at the Tuesday meeting — that future funding will certainly be available.. in various amounts.. for various kinds of river-corridor projects. It’s a matter of putting forward the right grant idea at the right time, to the right agency, matched by the right amount of local tax revenues.. and the money will appear. We don’t want to limit ourselves to this or that priority; it might be better to have an enormously ambitious plan that then gets funded one piece at a time.

A river, running through the center of a quaint rural town, is a fine thing; how much finer when augmented by millions of tax dollars.

The meeting had been called by the Town Planning Department as part of the ongoing Comprehensive Plan update process, as an attempt to get the public excited about future river corridor projects, and to see which ideas appear to have the most local support.

James Dickhoff:

“What we want to hear from you, as we look at the various segments of the [downtown stretch of the San Juan River] is, what amenities do you want to see as part of this river corridor, and where would those amenities go?

“What types of uses, along the river corridor, would you like to see? And when I say ‘uses’ I’m talking about the adjacent properties — the commercial businesses. Or maybe you’d like to see townhomes along segments of the river here. What are your preferences, along certain segments of the river?

“What uses are appropriate to the things happening in that area, and what would you like to see in the future?”

Open-ended questions, as we often get when our local governments are looking for ideas from the public at a brainstorming meeting. “If money were no object, what would you do to enhance the San Juan River?”

Because.. well.. we assume that it needs government-sponsored enhancement.

I am thinking back, now, ipon my first couple of weeks in Pagosa Springs.. back in 1993. We had just moved here from Alaska, and we’d rented a small cabin on San Juan Street, on the opposite side of the river from Town Park. Riverfront property. I could pick up my fishing pole, walk across the backyard and step into the river, and catch a couple of trout for dinner. This was in July, and no one was rafting or tubing down the river; I don’t recall seeing many people fishing, either.

To me, it seemed like my own private piece of paradise.

I didn’t realize, at the time, that the river running through town had been unnaturally modified. Following the disastrous 1911 flood, the community had purposely removed the large boulders from the river and straightened its course, based on the idea that this would prevent future flooding events.

The following year, hydrologist Dave Rosgen and the Archuleta Economic Development Association began work on a “Fishing is Fun” grant provided by the Colorado Division of Wildlife. Equipped with $157,000 and dozens of huge boulders from a highway project atop Wolf Creek Pass, Rosgen designed and installed a series of large geometric shapes in and along the river, to provide better hiding places for fish, and better footing for fishermen.

Rosgen may have been a hydrologist, but he was not an artist. The geometric shapes, as fisherman-friendly as they may have been, looked totally unnatural and out of place. (Apparently, the fish likewise had no artistic sense, and enjoyed the structures.)

Ten years later, in December 2004, current Town Manager, Mark Garcia, had become enamored of a ‘whitewater park’ he’d seen in the Arkansas River — in downtown Salida, Colorado — and he was preparing to sign a $50,000 contract with whitewater park designers Recreational Engineering and Planning (REP) of Boulder, Colorado. The contract specified the design of a series of (supposedly) well-engineered rock-and-concrete ‘wave structures’ that would replace the “Fishing is Fun” structures with something more “kayak-friendly.”

That is to say, something less ‘fishing-friendly.’

Town Manager Garcia signed the REP contract, but he had no permits for the project, no permission from the federal government or Division of Wildlife to remove the grant-funded “Fishing is Fun” structures, and no easements for the new project. All the Town’s existing easements had been obtained through careful agreements that supported the “Fishing is Fun” structures — but did not apply to Mr. Garcia’s new ‘whitewater park.”

The Town budgeted the project for ‘materials and design only,’ depending on Wolf Creek Ski Area owner Davey Pitcher to donate the heavy equipment and labor costs — which he did.

The project ended up causing a storm of controversy, involving the U.S. Geological Survey, the Colorado Division of Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Several years later, the only whitewater feature installed by REP was ripped out and relocated slightly upstream, where the Town actually had a property easement. Most of the grant-funded “Fishing is Fun” structures disappeared forever.

You can read more about the whole, unpleasant mess in this 2008 Daily Post article.

In the years since 2008, the Town of Pagosa Springs — with the able donated assistance of the Wolf Creek Ski Area staff — has continued to add ‘whitewater’ features to the downtown stretch of the San Juan River, thus converting it from a quiet place to fish into a crowded summertime inner-tubing slalom course.

Many people see this change as an improvement. I suspect some local fishermen are not among them. In fact, now that I think about it, I don’t recall anyone at the February 21 San Juan River Master Plan talking about fishing. We heard from people who like to raft or kayak on the river, and we heard from birdwatchers, and we heard from people who walk their dogs along the river, and we talked extensively about how tourists utilize the still-unfinished River Walk. We talked about the new ‘geothermal greenhouse’ dome.

But I don’t recall anyone mentioning the meditative art of fishing.

Maybe downtown has become too busy and noisy for such a practice?

