Colorado Offering Turkey Hunting Opportunity for Youth

by · February 24, 2017

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering six, inexperienced young hunters an opportunity to learn from knowledgeable mentors during a high-quality spring turkey hunt on private land near Meeker, April 8-9. Several local landowners, in partnership with CPW wildlife managers, continue to support the annual hunt by offering access to their private properties.

The hunt, part of the agency’s Hunter Outreach Program, is a continuing effort by CPW to instill respect for wildlife, encourage enjoyment of the outdoors and educate novices about Colorado’s hunting traditions.

“Most kids that have never hunted just need a good mentor to show them how, and that is where we come in,” said Bailey Franklin, hunt organizer and District Wildlife Manager in Meeker. “We offer this hunt each year to teach ethical hunting, wildlife management and the safe way to handle a firearm, among the many other important lessons these young hunters will learn over this weekend.”

Franklin adds that all novice youth hunters are encouraged to apply; however, those that have no prior hunting experience, have special family circumstances or have health conditions that limit their ability to hunt have priority over experienced youth that come from hunting families.

“We are focusing on true beginners,” he said. “This is about education, not just a chance for a private land hunt. We ask folks to respect that.”

The opportunity is open to all youth under the age of 18 that possess a Hunter Education card.

Applicants must mail their entry by March 25 to:

DWM Bailey Franklin
PO Box 1181
Meeker, CO 81641

The application packet should include:

  • The youth’s name, address and Hunter Education card number
  • A parent or guardian’s contact information, including an email address and phone number
  • An essay of 500 words or less, handwritten by the youth and in their own words, about why he or she should be selected
  • The applicant’s lack of experience, reasons that have kept them from participating in a hunt and the desire to learn are suggested topics for the required essay.

The six participants will be selected based upon the contents of the essays and will be notified by CPW on or before April 1. All participants selected for this hunt will be required to attend a pre-hunt orientation at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Meeker office, April 7, from 3 – 5pm accompanied by a parent, guardian or mentor.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will provide shotguns, ammunition, blinds and calls. Successful applicants must provide their own camouflage clothing, lodging and food.

For more information, call CPW’s office in Meeker at 970-878-6090.

To learn more about Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Hunter Outreach Program, go to this website.

