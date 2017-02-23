Sen. Gardner Honored by National Manufacturing Group

by · February 23, 2017

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today received the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Award for Manufacturing Legislative Excellence at MillerCoors in Golden, CO. The award is given to Members of Congress who demonstrate an understanding of manufacturing’s role in our economy and whose records support the industry.

“I’m pleased to receive the Manufacturing Legislative Excellence Award from MillerCoors, a Colorado institution,” said Gardner. “Manufacturing contributes billions of dollars to Colorado’s economy and employs over 140,000 people in our state. It’s important that manufacturers continue to grow, hire, and expand, and that’s why I remain committed to working to find legislative solutions that will revitalize the industry in addition to ways to maintain and attract new businesses to Colorado.”

“Senator Gardner’s leadership and support have been invaluable in protecting our ability to brew, ship and sell our quality beers here in the Golden Valley,” said Phil Savastano, MillerCoors Vice President of Golden Valley Operations. “We appreciate his work to protect jobs in the beer industry and throughout our supply chain from farm to retail.”

“Manufacturers in Colorado and across the country are changing lives for the better — through the jobs we create and the products we make. Manufacturing is about improving the human condition, one innovation at a time,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Senator Gardner is helping to make our success possible by standing with manufacturers when it matters and casting the right votes. Manufacturers employ over 12 million men and women in the U.S., who are making everything from lifesaving medicines to the most cutting edge technology.

“The strength of manufacturing in America is responsible for the success of America in the world. When manufacturing succeeds, America succeeds, so Senator Gardner’s consistent support for manufacturing means he is supporting a better future for all Americans.”

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Thursday 02/23
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low teens.
Partly Cloudy
Friday 02/24
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. High 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear
Saturday 02/25
Clear
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Snow Showers
Sunday 02/26
Snow Showers
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Snow
Monday 02/27
Snow
Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wunderground.com