Sen. Gardner Honored by National Manufacturing Group

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today received the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Award for Manufacturing Legislative Excellence at MillerCoors in Golden, CO. The award is given to Members of Congress who demonstrate an understanding of manufacturing’s role in our economy and whose records support the industry.

“I’m pleased to receive the Manufacturing Legislative Excellence Award from MillerCoors, a Colorado institution,” said Gardner. “Manufacturing contributes billions of dollars to Colorado’s economy and employs over 140,000 people in our state. It’s important that manufacturers continue to grow, hire, and expand, and that’s why I remain committed to working to find legislative solutions that will revitalize the industry in addition to ways to maintain and attract new businesses to Colorado.”

“Senator Gardner’s leadership and support have been invaluable in protecting our ability to brew, ship and sell our quality beers here in the Golden Valley,” said Phil Savastano, MillerCoors Vice President of Golden Valley Operations. “We appreciate his work to protect jobs in the beer industry and throughout our supply chain from farm to retail.”

“Manufacturers in Colorado and across the country are changing lives for the better — through the jobs we create and the products we make. Manufacturing is about improving the human condition, one innovation at a time,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Senator Gardner is helping to make our success possible by standing with manufacturers when it matters and casting the right votes. Manufacturers employ over 12 million men and women in the U.S., who are making everything from lifesaving medicines to the most cutting edge technology.

“The strength of manufacturing in America is responsible for the success of America in the world. When manufacturing succeeds, America succeeds, so Senator Gardner’s consistent support for manufacturing means he is supporting a better future for all Americans.”