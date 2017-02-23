LIBRARY NEWS: Alaskan Native Storyteller to Perform Tomorrow, Feb. 24

We hope you and your family will join us at the Ruby Sisson Library tomorrow, Friday, February 24, from 10–11am when we will be treated to a special performance by Alaskan Native storyteller Lily Hope, as she animates stories of the Tlingit people while sharing their songs, dances and culture.

Lily grew up mainly in Alaska and Pagosa — the daughter of the late award-winning Alaska Native weaver Clarissa Rizal, and Daily Post editor Bill Hudson. Her sister Ursala Hudson runs a graphic design business here, and is president of the Pagosa Peak Open School board of directors, a volunteer group aiming at opening Pagosa’s first tuition-free charter elementary school.

Lily, a member of the Seagull Clan, has lived in the Juneau area for the past 15 years with her husband, poet and actor Ishmael Hope, and their four children.

This will be a fun event for parents and children of all ages as you enjoy a multi-sensory taste of Southwest Alaska’s Tlingit people. Lily is a well-known artist, actor and teacher. She teaches weaving in the Juneau School District and to independent learners. She also demonstrates internationally and lectures on the spiritual commitments of being a weaver.

We are thrilled that Lily will share her knowledge and expertise with us while she is here visiting her Pagosa family.

Free teen role-playing today

The role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place today (Thursday, February 23) from 4-5:30pm. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Free teen book club tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, February 24) from 2-3pm for the free teen book club when seventh-12th graders will talk about what you’ve been reading and help us choose our next books.

Special guest at Otaku Monday

The free Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets on Monday, February 27 from 4-5 p.m. Note this is the final Monday of the month, rather than the normal third, so we can welcome a special guest – local author Mariko Tatsumoto, who will talk to us about Japanese culture and language. This club is for fifth-12th grades.

Free tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon and Tech Thursday 2-4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions. A more formal session takes place Saturday, February 25 from 3-4:30 p.m. when she will show you how to use MS Word to easily create a professional looking resume using basic formatting tool. Basic Word skills are required.

Free teen gaming

Teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4–5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Free kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and finger-plays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

DVDs

“The X Files” is the complete first season. “Wish Me Luck” is series two of the British World War II program. “Pal Joey” stars Rita Hayworth, Frank Sinatra and Kim Novak. “3 Days of the Condor” is a thriller starring Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway. “Life, Animated” is a documentary about a child who could not speak until his father used Disney characters to communicate. “Hell or High Water” stars Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster. “Never Go Back” is a Jack Reacher adventure starring Tom Cruise. “Wish Me Luck” is series three of the British WWII series. The Error Flynn TCM collection contains four of the actor’s films. “Love in the Time of Cholera” is a romance set in South America. “Wedding Crashers Uncorked edition” is a comedy.

CDs

“Curtain of Death” by W.E.B. Griffin and William E. Butterworth IV is a Clandestine Operations thriller. “Scalpers” by Ralph Cotton and “The Cheyenne Trail” by Ralph Compton are westerns. “Ring of Fire” by Brad Taylor is a Pike Logan thriller. “Below the Belt” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “Never Never” by James Patterson and Candice Fox is a thriller. “Wyoming Brave” is a western romance. “Smoke Jensen The Beginning” is a William W. and J.A. Johnstone is book one of two in this western series.

Large print

“Curtain of Death” by W.E.B. Griffin and William E. Butterworth IV is a Clandestine Operations thriller.

Nonfiction

“Nourishing Fats” by Sally Fallon Morell argues that we need animal fats for health and happiness. “The Spider and the Fly” by Claudia Rowe documents the conversations of a reporter and a serial killer never brought to justice. “At the End of the World” by Lawrence Millman is the true story of murder in the Arctic. “Food Fight” by McKay Jenkins offers the views from both sides of the GMO controversy. “The Hungry Brain” by Dr. Stephan J. Guyenet explores the neuroscience behind why our brain undermines our weight control goals and what to do about it. “Schadenfreude, A Love Story” by Rebecca Schuman tells of the author’s love for the intricacies and specialties of the German language. “Pretend I’m Not Here” by Barbara Feinman Todd is a memoir by a Washington Post journalist involved in major stories in the nation’s capitol. “Nature Fix” by Florence Williams explains why nature makes us happier, healthier and more creative. “Let It Go” by Peter Walsh is a guide to downsizing and decluttering your life. “The Upstarts” by Brad Stone shows how Uber, Airbnb and others are changing the world. GED Test for Dummies” by Murray Shukyn offers tips to help you maximize your score.

Novels

“War & Turpentine” by Steffan Hertmans retells a grandfather’s story via his notebooks. “The Vegetarian” by Han Kang is a South Korean three-part drama novella. “The Little Red Chairs” by Edna O’Brien follows a woman reclaiming her life shattered by betrayal. “Heroes of the Frontier” by Dave Eggers is a darkly comic story of a mother and two young children on a journey through the Alaskan wilderness. “4321” by Paul Auster recounts the life of a man on four simultaneous and independently fictional paths.

Free programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Free downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Free downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank our many anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.” Carrie Fisher (1956-2016), American actress, writer and humorist.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website.