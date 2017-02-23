‘Greatest Show on Earth’… Burlesque Returns to PSCA

by · February 23, 2017

Sariah Ellismore’s School of Movement’s Burlesque Show is back by popular demand and better than ever, in its new incarnation as “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

Photos courtesy Ursala Hudson.

For two weekends in March — March 9, 10, 11 and March 17, 18 — ladies and gentlemen can be wildly entertained by the Burlesque Vintage Circus, a sexy evening of music, dancing, humor, aerial arts and acrobatics.

The School of Movement’s Burlesque Show is community theater at its best, offering fantastic experiences and memories of live performance to all those involved.

“Something magical happens when you step on stage in front of a crowd of cheering people and realize anything is possible,” says producer Sariah Ellismore. “Our show is sexy, artistic, provocative, colorful and most of all empowering. This year’s cast consists of twenty ladies and four men.”

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here…

… Or call Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts at 970-731-7469 (731-SHOW).

