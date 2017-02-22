UU Fellowship to Ask ‘What Do We Know?’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “What Do We Know?” with Utah visitor, Pastor Dean Cerny, this Sunday, February 26, for its regular service.

The desire to infuse our lives with meaning and significance involves balancing two aspects of knowing: what we do know and what we do not know. Tapping into what we know is relatively easy and comfortable. However, accessing the unknown is not so easy or comfortable. To seek meaning and purpose in the unknown involves exploring what we have yet to experience or encounter. This exploration calls for us to be open to new ideas as well as to one another; seeking companionship with others and being receptive to their support. In that spirit, please join us in search of what we do not know.

Dean Cerny’s interest in religious concepts has always been motivated by his passion to question religious orthodoxy.This reasoned approach led him to obtain an undergraduate degree in religious studies from Arizona State University and a Master of Arts degree in religion and theology from United Theological Seminary in Minnesota. Of prime interest to Dean is the relationship between religion and spirituality, wherein religion serves as a language to articulate spiritual experience. He has served as pastor of a rural community church in Southern Utah and has led a spiritual growth fellowship based on the inquiry into various spiritual ideologies. Dean lives with his partner of 37 years and their 4 dogs in an off-grid home in rural Kanab, Utah.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.