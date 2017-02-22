POEM: The Last Republican in Portland

The last Republican in Portland

wears a plaid shirt and lumberjack boots

drinks 100% genuine Ethiopian ethically-sourced

Moka Harrar small-bean coffee

makes sure the block rules for recycling

are strictly enforced

the last Republican in Portland wears an earring

his girlfriend for some reason not entirely clear

has shaved one side of her head

and believes violence though unfortunate

must be deployed by the global working underclass

against the hegemony of the elite

he thinks her ravishing

the last Republican in Portland listens carefully

and if you ask him he will say there is too much trouble

in the world today and now

he has to go

back to his start-up social media application

store and what he really thinks you and I

will never know