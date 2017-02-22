EDITORIAL: ‘Airport 101’ … Part Four

Read Part One

I will readily admit that, on occasion, I can be easily distracted — and that tendency might have seemed apparent yesterday in Part Three, when I took you on a brief detour into the Archuleta County “Road & Bridge” budgets for 2014 and 2015… right in the middle of an article series about the Archuleta County Airport.

In fact, the two subjects are closely related.

Back in 2002, the Airport runway looked a lot like most of the residential streets in Archuleta County do today — cracked and broken, sporting perilous potholes, and obviously not long for this world. Like many of our county roads, the Airport runway had been built to very modest design standards, and the years had taken their toll. Between 2002 and 2010, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Archuleta County collaborated on reconstructing and extending the runway at Stevens Field, adding a new taxiway and various other amenities — to the tune of $16.6 million.

Approximately $4.4 million of that amount, spent over a 10-year period, was provided by Archuleta County taxpayers — according to the 2012 Economic Impact Report. assembled by the Airport Advisory Commission. The rest of the money came from federal and state grants.

Since 2012, the County has spent about $5.5 million on operating and upgrading the Airport — over a five-year period. This is according to the information I found listed in Archuleta County budget documents.

We now have a rather luxurious local airport, compared to many small town communities in America. It’s definitely not luxurious compared to those Big City Airports that handle commercial airline flights — but for a small town airport, serving only private traffic, we may have one of the nicer ones in Colorado.

And certainly, one of the more scenic.

During the January 24, 2017 work session — when Airport Manager Kate Alfred was briefing newly-elected commissioner Ronnie Maez on the correct answers to the “five questions” that he will be asked by his constituents — Commissioner Michael Whiting took a slight detour and Ms. Alfred how many flights the airport accommodates each year.

Apparently, this was not one of the “five questions” that Commissioner Maez might be asked… but an interesting question nevertheless, considering an expenditure of $5.5 million over the past five years. Commissioner Whiting stated that the number he had heard was one flight per day, on average. Maybe 365 flights, per year?

Ms. Alfred did not have any actual numbers handy, to confirm or refute Commissioner Whiting’s estimate, but she thought the number was higher than that.

Why so few flights? When we have a lovely, well-maintained airport…?

Maybe, because the rest of the community is less-well-maintained?

Or some other reason?

Ms. Alfred:

“That’s why we’ve talked about marketing, in the past. You have to have a reason to go someplace. Even though we have a fine airport, people don’t go places because of the airport. People go places because of the reason they are traveling.”

Commissioner Steve Wadley asserted that the taxpayer revenues spent maintaining and upgrading the County Airport is money well spent.

“At commissioner conferences, you talk to the commissioners who don’t have airports, and they wish they had one.

“And there’s an old saying. Communities without airports die.”

I suppose the same might be said for communities that fail to properly maintain their streets and roads, but perhaps Commissioner Wadley has never heard that particular old saying.

Colorado has about 271 incorporated towns and cities, spread out over 64 counties. 31 of those towns and cities have General Aviation airports, serving private flights — the type of airport we have at Stevens Field. 18 cities have commercial airports.

That would leave Colorado with 222 towns and cities that are destined to die? Or maybe Commissioner Wadley was speaking rhetorically.

Not that I want to invoke the threat of death — as Mr. Wadley is willing to do — to help justify the millions of tax dollars spent operating and maintaining the Airport. Pagosa Springs has been around for nearly 140 years, and for most of those years, Stevens Field was merely a big flat meadow with a gorgeous view. I suspect the community could continue to exist, even if we no longer maintained an airport.

But we do have an airport — a relatively nice airport — serving a small number of residents and visitors. We can admit, if we want to be honest about it, that an airport in a small town like Pagosa is something of an expensive luxury.

Over the past five years, the Board of County Commissioners have spent about $28.7 million maintaining and upgrading the 320 miles of County-owned streets and roads in our community. If we wanted to calculate the average annual expenditure — per mile — that comes to about $18,000 per mile, per year. Some of those roads see thousands of daily trips; other roads only a few dozen.

(From the County website: “In addition to the 327 miles of road under county jurisdiction, the Road & Bridge Department must maintain, repair and replace 20 bridges…”)

During those same five years, the BOCC spent approximately $5.5 million maintaining and operating a landing strip that measures 1 1/2 mile long, plus a short taxiway. If we wanted to calculate the average annual expenditure — per mile — that comes to approximately $500,000 per mile, per year.

If those numbers are valid, the BOCC has been spending 28 times as much on the Stevens Field runway and taxiway — to be used by possibly one flight per day? — as they are spending on the average County road.

The things we do… to maintain the appearance of luxury, for a select few…