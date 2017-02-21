Sandhill Cranes Featured at Monte Vista Festival

by · February 21, 2017

The 34th Annual Monte Vista Crane Festival, an event that celebrates the spring arrival of nearly 20,000 Sandhill Cranes in Colorado’s scenic San Luis Valley, is scheduled for March 10-12, 2017.

Activities include awesome crane viewing, bus tours through Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, field trips, photography workshops, guest speakers, a craft & nature fair and birder’s breakfast.

Presenters include wildlife biologist Lynn Wickersham and Pueblo-based artist and bird illustrator Radeaux, who will discuss their work on The Second Colorado Breeding Bird Atlas, a project 10 years in the making.

For more information and event registration, visit the Monte Vista Crane Festival website at www.mvcranefest.org or call the Monte Vista Chamber of Commerce at 719-852-2731. Registration deadline is March 8, 2017.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Tuesday 02/21
Chance of Rain
Showers possible. Lows overnight in the low 30s.
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 02/22
Chance of Rain
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 02/23
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Partly Cloudy
Friday 02/24
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. High 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear
Saturday 02/25
Clear
Mainly sunny. High 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wunderground.com