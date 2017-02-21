Sandhill Cranes Featured at Monte Vista Festival

The 34th Annual Monte Vista Crane Festival, an event that celebrates the spring arrival of nearly 20,000 Sandhill Cranes in Colorado’s scenic San Luis Valley, is scheduled for March 10-12, 2017.

Activities include awesome crane viewing, bus tours through Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, field trips, photography workshops, guest speakers, a craft & nature fair and birder’s breakfast.

Presenters include wildlife biologist Lynn Wickersham and Pueblo-based artist and bird illustrator Radeaux, who will discuss their work on The Second Colorado Breeding Bird Atlas, a project 10 years in the making.

For more information and event registration, visit the Monte Vista Crane Festival website at www.mvcranefest.org or call the Monte Vista Chamber of Commerce at 719-852-2731. Registration deadline is March 8, 2017.