Jazz Meets Country with John Scofield Trio on March 1

Known for his distinctive sound and stylistic diversity, John Scofield is considered a masterful jazz improviser and he takes the stage at the Community Concert Hall, Wednesday, March 1, with the John Scofield Trio – touring in new conceptual territory in support of the 2016 release, Country for Old Men.

With 40-plus recordings to his credit – where he’s expressed himself in be-bop, blues, jazz-funk, organ jazz, acoustic chamber jazz, electronically-tinged groove music, jam band style and orchestral ensembles, Scofield now brings his lifelong love of American country music to the forefront in Country for Old Men. He infuses classic country melodies with improvisational jazz, vowing to maintain the integrity and character of the genre, while interpreting classics from George Jones, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Bob Wills, Patti Page and Shania Twain.

Stated Scofield of Country for Old Men in a recent press release, “[We’ve turned] ‘outlaw’ country tunes into jazz vehicles. Rather than go to Nashville and record with ‘real’ country players in a country style, I’m joining forces with my jazz cronies to play the songs with our jazz approach…”

Born in Ohio and raised in suburban Connecticut, Scofield took up guitar at age 11, inspired by both rock and blues players. After attending the Berklee College of Music, he toured and recorded with a number of popular jazz artists, including Miles Davis – an association that placed him firmly in the foreground of jazz consciousness as a player and composer.

With multiple Grammy nominations, and named an Officier dans L’Ordre des Arts and Lettres by France, Scofield tours the world approximately 200 days per year.

Noted The Guardian: “… Scofield at full jazz-improv pelt is always something to behold.”

Tickets for the John Scofield Trio ($29/$39) are available on-line at www.durangoconcerts.com or call 970.247.7657, or visit the Ticket Office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th St. and Main Ave., Downtown Durango. All sales final.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.