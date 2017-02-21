EDITORIAL: ‘Airport 101’ … Part Three

Read Part One

I hoped I would be able to connect up with one of our County Commissioners over the President’s Day weekend, to get some clarification as to why the Archuleta County Airport is now considered an “Enterprise Fund” in the County’s bookkeeping system, when — according to my understanding of the term — it probably doesn’t qualify as a “government enterprise.”

Apparently, the President’s Day weekend is not a good time to connect with our County Commissioners. So that part of the story will have to wait for a future article series.

I did connect with a couple of interested Daily Post readers, however, both of whom mentioned the value of a public airport in a rural county that is plagued, occasionally, with potentially disastrous forest fires. More about those fire-fighting flights in a moment.

One friend also mentioned the benefits of a public airport when medical emergencies arrive and a resident or visitor must be flown to Albuquerque or Denver. And we can’t forget the search and rescue operations that sometimes use the airport.

These are very valuable benefits to the people who live in, or visit, Pagosa Springs. The fact that we have a public airport — and a well-maintained one, at that — allows for certain kinds of flights in and out of the community. But that’s not the question we are trying to get a handle on. The main questions, in 2017, are:

1. Who is paying for the Airport?

And…

2. Given limited community resources, how much do we want to spend expanding and improving the Airport, when other obvious needs are being ignored?

If I am not mistaken, those emergency flights — for medical, or wildfire, or search and rescue — pay a fee for using the County Airport, as do our private pilots, local and visiting. We had a pretty serious forest fire here in 2012 — the Sand Creek Fire — and another one in 2013, in neighboring Mineral County.

I thought I would find, in the 2013 Archuleta County budget, some evidence that the Airport had brought in significant extra revenue from the Sand Creek Fire operations. That budget had contained the following statement:

[The County Airport] contracted with the United States Forest Service firefighting team to provide a base of operations for 5 helicopters, 2 fixed wing aircraft and 280 ground firefighters. Our Airport provided not only ramp space, but 1/3 of Nick’s Hangar for an Operation Center, as well as two Airport lots used for overflow parking. The firefighting team remained at Stevens Field for 19 days, and our working relationship during that time, and our financial accounting and reimbursement after their departure, went smoothly.

When I searched the 2013 budget, however, for evidence of this “financial accounting and reimbursement,” I was unable to find any sign of it. Very likely, I didn’t know where to look; the 2013 budget did not show the Airport as a separate “Enterprise Fund” but rather showed it as part of the General Fund operations.

Under the line item on page 45, “Operating Expenditures, Airport,” I found the figure $269,517. But on page 53, I found this number for the Airport: “2013 Budget: $ 919,010”

On page 48, I found a line for ‘Airport Fees’ for 2013: $6,900.

For the Year 2012 — the year of the massive Sand Creek Fire — the ‘Airport Fees’ were $6,600. For the Year 2010 — a year that saw no major forest fires — the ‘Airport Fees’ were $10,627.

There appears to be a slight gap between the fees that various airplane owners are paying to use the Airport, and the cost of actually operating the facility. That gap, for 2013, appeared to be somewhere between $250,000 and $900,000, if we can believe the approved budget.

Maybe we don’t mind having such a gap? If the Airport is indeed an “economic driver”?

In Part Two of this article series, we quoted — very briefly — a report published in Britain on 2005, about the value of “The Environment” as an ‘economic driver.’

The region’s environment as an asset base, linked strongly to the quality of life, attracts and retains people and businesses in the region.

We are interested in the concept of ‘economic drivers’ in this particular series of articles, because the 2012 Economic Impact Study produced by the Archuleta Airport Advisory Commission makes the argument that a multi-million-dollar facility — that serves maybe 50 local residents and a few visiting pilots — is a potent economic force, and should properly see a continuing flow of sizable investments by the Board of County Commissioners, as we move through the perilous 21st century.

The science of economics — actually, a pseudo-science, in my humble option — is, in its American version, strongly tied to the idea that anything that brings about or encourages the sale of goods or services is inherently good. Such goods and services, in a small rural community like Pagosa Springs, would include homes and real estate, road maintenance, educational services, ski rentals, rafting trips, and avocados, to name a few selected items. More recently, the list would also include legalized marijuana.

American economists count up the number of things consumed — in a nation, or in a community — and compare the amount to the number of things consumed during the previous year, or decade. If the number of consumed goods and services has increased, then everything is heading in the right direction. If the amount of consumption has fallen, then we are in trouble.

Human existence, reduced to numbers.

When the Pagosa Springs housing bubble began deflating in 2006 — two years before the Great Recession — our local governments hardly took notice of the fact. (Admittedly, it was not real obvious at the time.) But when the Great Recession took effect, and sales tax and property tax revenues began to fall, our local government leaders found themselves greatly concerned about Pagosa’s future (and about their own sudden shortage of tax revenues) and began to put in place any kind of government subsidy or new regulation that might encourage the fading construction industry… or any industry at all, for that matter.

Our free-spending local governments became much more frugal — probably a good thing — and began to sock away tax revenues into savings accounts, to help get us through the hard times that seemed likely to continue for the next few years.

The County was cautious, for example, about spending too much money on road maintenance and improvements. In 2014, the Road & Bridge Department pulled in $5.8 million in revenues, but the BOCC spent only $5.3 million on roads. Likewise, in 2015, the County collected $6.4 million in Road & Bridge revenues, and spent only $5.2 million on roads.

Finally, in their 2017 budget, the BOCC began to get serious about road maintenance — allocating $7.7 million for road maintenance and improvements.

Too little, too late?

Read Part Four, tomorrow…