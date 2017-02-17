Superstar Fort Lewis College Alumnae to Visit Campus

Two of Fort Lewis College’s (FLC) most accomplished alumnae are returning to campus to share their experiences and insights with those following in their footsteps. Tara Trask and Ramona Pierson will visit Fort Lewis College on Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23. They will work with a number of classes, in addition to participating in several events open to the public.

Tara Trask is a 1994 graduate of the FLC Psychology Department and today is president of Trask & Associates, a jury research and trial consulting firm. She has worked with clients across the country, including Oprah Winfrey and her mentor, Dr. Phil McGraw. She interviewed Dr. Phil about his days as a trial consultant. That interview can be viewed here.

FLC Alumnus Tara Trask

Ramona Pierson’s path, to where she is now, hit a significant speed bump when a near-fatal accident while serving in the Marine Corps left her blind. Undeterred, she pressed forward, attending Fort Lewis College and earning her psychology degree in 1994. Since graduating, she founded SynapticMash, an education software company that was later acquired by Promethean World, Inc. Today she is CEO of Declara, an artificial intelligence-enabled social learning platform based in Silicon Valley. She recently signed a movie contract with Sony and TriStar to create a film about her life.

FLC Alumnus Ramona Pierson

The events with Ms. Trask and Ms. Pierson that are free and open to the public are a brown bag lunch on Wednesday from 12-1:30pm in the Student Union Piedra Room. Also on Wednesday, the public is invited to a Hawk Tank workshop that will feature a Q&A with Ms. Trask and Ms. Pierson. That event takes place at 4pm in Noble Hall, Rm. 130.

On Thursday, Ms. Pierson will give a talk entitled “Artificial Intelligence and the Transformation of Deep Learning in Technology” at 1pm in the Chemistry Hall, Rm. 130.

For more information about any of these events, contact Fort Lewis College Alumni Engagement Director Suzanne Connors at 970-247-7177.

