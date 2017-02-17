Local Audubon Group Announces Scholarship Opportunity

by · February 17, 2017

By Dottie George

Weminuche Audubon Society is pleased to announce the Michael P. Ward Memorial Scholarship. Weminuche Audubon Society is offering a scholarship to the American Birding Association’s Camp Colorado in Estes Park, July 26-August 1, for a student aged 13-18 who resides within southwest Colorado.

This week-long science camp offers students an opportunity to meet other young people with similar interests, explore careers in birding and ornithology, and learn about the bird life and natural history of northern Colorado.

Weminuche Audubon Society will also provide round trip airfare from Durango to Denver for the scholarship recipient if requested. The American Birding Association provides round trip shuttle service between DIA and Estes Park.

Two items are required from applicants. Students who are interested in applying should submit a letter of recommendation from an adult who is not a relative. Students should submit a 400-600 word essay describing his or her experiences in the outdoors and reasons for wishing to attend the camp.

Submissions should be sent to weminuche.audubon@gmail.com or Weminuche Audubon Society, P.O. Box, 1087, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, by April 15. After attending camp, the student selected by the Weminuche Audubon Society Scholarship Committee is expected to meet with Weminuche Audubon representatives to share highlights of the camp experience. Please contact Dottie George, 970-731-5759, with questions.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16PagosaSourceJan8

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Snow Showers
Friday 02/17
Snow Showers
Snow showers. Lows overnight in the low 30s.
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 02/18
Mostly Cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. High 47F. Winds light and variable.
Snow
Sunday 02/19
Snow
Periods of snow. Thunder possible. High 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Partly Cloudy
Monday 02/20
Partly Cloudy
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Tuesday 02/21
Clear
Sunshine. High 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wunderground.com