Local Audubon Group Announces Scholarship Opportunity

By Dottie George

Weminuche Audubon Society is pleased to announce the Michael P. Ward Memorial Scholarship. Weminuche Audubon Society is offering a scholarship to the American Birding Association’s Camp Colorado in Estes Park, July 26-August 1, for a student aged 13-18 who resides within southwest Colorado.

This week-long science camp offers students an opportunity to meet other young people with similar interests, explore careers in birding and ornithology, and learn about the bird life and natural history of northern Colorado.

Weminuche Audubon Society will also provide round trip airfare from Durango to Denver for the scholarship recipient if requested. The American Birding Association provides round trip shuttle service between DIA and Estes Park.

Two items are required from applicants. Students who are interested in applying should submit a letter of recommendation from an adult who is not a relative. Students should submit a 400-600 word essay describing his or her experiences in the outdoors and reasons for wishing to attend the camp.

Submissions should be sent to weminuche.audubon@gmail.com or Weminuche Audubon Society, P.O. Box, 1087, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, by April 15. After attending camp, the student selected by the Weminuche Audubon Society Scholarship Committee is expected to meet with Weminuche Audubon representatives to share highlights of the camp experience. Please contact Dottie George, 970-731-5759, with questions.