Rocky Mountain Region Proceeds with Seasonal Hiring

The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is proceeding with hiring over 900 seasonal, temporary employees. Job opportunities are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Job seekers can search for seasonal, temporary jobs at this website.

Job seekers can apply for trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archeology and administrative support jobs February 16-22 at this website.

Job seekers who applied for fire jobs and other jobs with early start dates during the initial time frame of Jan. 4-13, do not need to reapply. Selections for fire jobs and other jobs with early start dates will take place the week of February 21-24, 2017. Job seekers are encouraged to make every effort to be available by phone and/or email during that time.

Below are resume tips and application resources to support job seekers in applying for jobs with the Rocky Mountain Region.

Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)

Tailor your resume to each job announcement

Spell out acronyms

Be honest

Write clear and concise statements

Use active verbs

Proofread your resume

For more tips, visit this website.