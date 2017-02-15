Support Wildlife on Your Income Tax Return

Taxpayers can help threatened and endangered wildlife with a voluntary contribution through the “nongame and endangered wildlife cash fund” on your Colorado tax returns this year. Filling out line No. 1 of Colorado tax form 104CH (the Voluntary Contributions Schedule form) supports wildlife rehabilitation and preservation of threatened and endangered species in the state through Colorado Parks and Wildlife programs.

CPW is one of the organizations included on Colorado state income tax form 104A as part of Checkoff Colorado, which allows taxpayers to make voluntary contributions to the organizations of their choice when filing their state income tax returns. Contributors specify the amount of their donation. Donations are tax deductible and help support around 750 species of wildlife that cannot be hunted, fished or trapped. Funds go to projects that manage or recover wildlife including birds of prey, lynx, river otter, black-footed ferret and others.

“The well-being of nongame species from the Eastern Plains to our highest peaks are key indicators of habitat health in Colorado,” said Reid DeWalt, assistant director for wildlife and natural resources at CPW. “The nongame tax checkoff is a vital tool for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to support the ​management of Colorado’s numerous nongame species.”

The nongame and endangered wildlife cash fund will also help to support wildlife rehabilitation centers that work to care for injured and orphaned wildlife ranging from the Colorado chipmunk to the great blue heron.

“We joke that these animals don’t have an annual income to support their livelihood, but the reality is that some wildlife is more vulnerable than other,” said Linda Tyler, executive director at Boulder County’s Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. “Rehab centers like Greenwood provide care for orphaned and recovering wildlife, a conservation service that these threatened and vulnerable animals otherwise would not receive. We could not do the work we do without the support of voluntary contributions.”

CPW is an enterprise agency funded primarily by license sales, state parks fees and registration fees. The nongame program receives no state tax dollars. Voluntary taxpayer support through the nongame checkoff benefits CPW’s mission to conserve Colorado’s natural resources. Learn more about the income tax checkoff and how you can support Colorado wildlife on the CPW website.

Read more about the success of the wildlife cash fund as a tool in CPW’s reintroduction of the river otter to Colorado in this Denver Post article: ‘River otters are thriving again in Colorado, showing statewide conservation efforts can work.‘