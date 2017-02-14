UU Fellowship to Celebrate the ‘John Graves Coffee House’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend the ‘John Graves Coffee House’ this Sunday, February 19, instead of its regular service.

For many years, at the beginning of the new year, in lieu of one of the Fellowship’s regular services, it has been the host of a coffee hour with a variety of folks sharing music, stories, jokes, and general merriment. This tradition was begun by John Graves, who was the Fellowship’s Music Director for more than twenty years.

Though John is no longer with us, we recognize his inspiring contribution to our community by inviting anyone who has an instrument to play, a song to sing, a dance to dance, or a poem to read to join us in performance at this year’s Coffee House. We will be honoring John Graves as we move the Coffee House service to his birthday, Feb 19. Please bring a dessert to share.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The inherent worth and dignity of every person” and “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.