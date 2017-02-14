Snow, Spring Weather, and Snowshoe Racers

After weeks of snow, 10-days of sunshine rewarded 57-racers of the Sixth Annual Snowman Stomp Snowshoe Romp with spongy snow conditions.

Observing the start line from the first junction in the course, front runners stretched their legs for purchase in the snowpack… mid-pack racers fell with arms outstretched… and in the back, patient racers gained momentum and a steady pace.

Flagged with pink pins and blue ribbon, the route was easy to follow. Leaders worked harder setting the track for those that would follow behind. Winding in and out of trees, the 3K route broke away remaining on generally level path on their return to the finish line. The 5K’ers headed up Mr. Wolford’s hill, complete with a passing lane and open landscape before winding around on the top of the park with big views to the South San Juans. Racers not yet tired from the uphill could barrel downhill and back into the trees that would lead to the finish line.

The kiddos outran their guardians in the 3K race with a trio of 10 year old’s taking first, second and third. Congratulations to Evan, Amhelia and Brendt. It would be a full minute and a half before the first adult crossed.

In the 5K race, the first and second place winners were competing for a repeat of 2016. Instead Mat carried Lauren, his wife of two years, over the finish line making the course look tireless. 12-year-old Jordan crossed two minutes later reminding adults that we need to bring our A-Game in 2018.

This event would not be possible without the continued support of the PROBST Committee and Archuleta County. Thank you to our volunteers who registered, cheered and picked up the course flagging – Greg B, April R, Sarah S, Lauren W and Mat W.

Save the date: the seventh annual Stomp will take place on February 10, 2018.

