PHOTO ESSAY: WinterFest 2017, Part Two

Following the Saturday morning Balloon Rally, bike race and pet parade, WinterFest spectators adjourned to the banks of The San Juan River across from The Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce, ready to witness the annual WinterFest Penguin Plunge.

The crowd of all ages, plenty of locals and lots of visitors, take a front row view on the large boulders. “Plungers” raise money for their favorite local non-profit and choose to jump in the cold, cold winter waters. Plenty of safety precautions are in place with Pagosa’s finest emergency staff at the ready for any unfortunate possibility. All went well and every participant came away with bragging rights and big cheers from the crowd. Lots of laughs for everyone involved.

The day’s next fun-filled affair was the always exciting ‘Sledz on Rez’ event on Reservoir Hill, sponsored this year by the newly formed Young Professionals of Pagosa Springs. A great turnout of enthusiastic spectators, oohs and ahhs, directed at several hilarious entries.

‘Sledz’ teams design and build their downhill contraptions with themes like the tropics… tacos… or a big inflatable snowman. The small jump in the middle of the run makes for some ‘most excellent’ crashes, rollovers and sled blow ups. More laughs. More fun. More community.

Sunday morning early risers in Pagosa Lakes, wake to a beautiful morning and skies filled with hot air balloons. Launching from various locations uptown near the golf course, our guest balloonists enjoy their passion of flight. It is a thrill for the many first time passengers and a pleasure for the pilots to graciously share their joy.

Kudos to Chamber Staff for another successful event. Thank You to all the sponsors, volunteers and professionals that make events like this a success.

