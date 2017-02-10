ESSAY: The Amazing Ruins of Gobekli Tepe

It seems to me that rarely, in these modern days of new and improved technologies, do large portions of our society marvel at the astounding discoveries being made which are directly pertinent to our understanding of our own human origins. This is probably because the major media takes no interest in reporting and discussing such things. Particularly in the American public school system, we have seen fit to mostly eliminate or deeply abridge the teaching of history and the critical aspects of human antiquity.

An example of this unfortunate lack of general knowledge is the case of the magnificent ruins of Gobekli Tepe in Turkey. These ruins have been excavated since about 1996 by (originally) an archaeological team led by Klaus Schmidt of the German Archaeological Institute. Schmidt passed away in 2014.

The astounding thing about Gobekli Tepe is that this location features colossal stones or monoliths — some weighing up to 20 tons — that have been dated to as old as the 10th through the 8th millennium BCE, which means they are, at least, 10,000 years old and perhaps as old as 12,000 years. The monoliths are beautifully inscribed with wonderfully wrought depictions of animals and creatures — many of which have not lived in this region of the world (to our knowledge) ever.

The age of Gobekli Tepe is not in serious dispute — and never has been — as its oldest aspects are definitively dated by charcoal found at its lowest depths. What this discovery does is totally destroy our long-held conventional wisdom that ancient Sumaria was the first human development that featured human ability to manipulate and arrange massive stoneworks. Indeed, it blows conventional wisdom away to the tune of 3,000 to 5,000 years.

Excavation has demonstrated that Gobekli Tepe was meticulously and purposefully buried with smaller stones and cobbles to protect it from (probably) some perceived chance of discovery and destruction.

Klaus Schmidt believed that the large site served a religious purpose and was not a site used for human habitation. Continued excavations seem to confirm this.

My point is simply that there are so many convention-destroying realities that are being discovered every day that directly relate to our own human origins and development, and yet no one seems to be aware of them, and so hardly anyone is able to pause and consider their implications.

All over the world, we are discovering elaborate and complicated architectural structures under the seas which indicate, at a minimum, that they were constructed and existed prior to the last glacial maximum thought to have ended about 10,000 years ago. Logic indicates that these sites must have been inundated by the melting of ice after the last ice age—and so, with nearly every passing day, we are finding evidence of an obviously rich, complex, and organized human existence far older than what we’ve allowed ourselves to think.

From my own view as a simple layman, logic tells me that because we have currently discovered no apparently definitive writings from what we’ve thus far considered to be the oldest civilizations in antiquity (the Sumarians, etc.) beyond stories that we call mythologies today, that it is highly possible (indeed, quite probable) that complex human civilization may be quite a bit older than just 12,000 years, and that perhaps some kind of great undoing or calamity occurred upon the Earth that substantially set back human civilization such that the writing of those times in deep antiquity were abandoned and mostly forgotten due to the necessity to merely survive.

My point is simply that many, many fantastic and mind-blowing discoveries are being ignored by our greater modern society which seems more concerned about successfully chasing and securing possession of the next fad.

I would submit that the discoveries being made about deep human antiquity are every bit as remarkable, if not more important and extraordinary, than the discoveries we are making in space.

I will be interested to know what has been discovered in Antarctica, that for whatever reason, has not been made public. For instance, I simply don’t believe that a man of Buzz Aldrin’s stature, scientific importance, and sheer irreplaceability went to Antarctica on a vacation lark at the age of 86, only to find himself in dire medical extremity at an elevation of 9,000 feet.

Buzz Aldrin is a quite serious and able man and most definitely is not a dope or a fool. He is one of our greatest human assets. He one of our last truly great hairy-ass men of astounding achievement. He does not suffer from dementia. He went there to see something for himself — and no doubt report his impressions to certain others in a non-public way. It must be immensely extraordinary for it to continue being hidden from public view and discussion.

It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out and what it’s all about. I’m sure we’ll know at some point.

Meanwhile, read up on Gobekli Tepe — the realities of which are not in dispute.