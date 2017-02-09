LIBRARY NEWS: Why We Need to Talk More… About Books

“We all ask each other a lot of questions. But we should all ask one question a lot more often: ‘What are you reading?’ It’s a simple question but a powerful one, and it can change lives.”

These are the words of author Will Schwalbe, whose book “Books for Living” is getting rave reviews and has been added to your library’s collection.

“We need to read now more than ever. We overschedule our days and complain about being too busy. We shop endlessly for stuff we don’t need and then feel oppressed by the clutter that surrounds us. We rarely sleep well or enough…. We watch cooking shows and then eat fast food…. We keep up with hundreds of acquaintances but rarely see our best friends. We bombard ourselves with video clips and emails and instant messages….

“Books are uniquely suited to helping us change our relationship to the rhythms and habits of daily life in this world of endless connectivity…. They speak to us, thoughtfully, one at a time. They demand that we briefly put aside our own beliefs and prejudices and listen to someone else’s….

“Reading is the best way I know to learn how to examine your life. By comparing what you’ve done with what others have done, and your thoughts and theories and feelings with those of others, you learn about yourself and the world around you. Perhaps that is why reading is one of the few things you do alone that can make you feel less alone. It is a solitary activity that connects you to others.”

Two free Valentine’s events

Today (Thursday, February 9) from 4-6 p.m. is a Valentine-making party for all ages. You’ll be able to handcraft awesome Valentines while you munch delicious treats with your family and friends. Everyone loves a handmade Valentine! Then next Friday, February 17 from 5-7 p.m. is an anti-Valentines lock-in for ages 12-17. Join us for food, games and activities for teens who are tired of a romantic Valentine’s Day. For your child to participate, you must fill out a permission slip to be presented upon entry. Pizza will be served.



Free all-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, February 10) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Free fan fiction for teens tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, February 10) from 3:30-4:30 p.m., teens in the seventh-12th grades are invited to a Fan Fiction writing event when you’ll be coming up with stories about some of your favorite characters.

Free Lego Club Saturday

Lego Club for kids six-12 years is 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, February 11. We’ve got the LEGOs – just bring your imagination.

Free book club for adults

Our adult book club meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2-3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On February 14 we will discuss “The Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne. Stop by to pick up a copy. No registration required.

Free teen sewing fun

Teens in the fifth-12th grades are invited next Thursday, February 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. to learn some basic sewing skills and make a felt plushie to take home.

Free kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Free baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 – 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“Lost City of the Monkey” by Douglas Preston details a scientific exploration of a lost civilization. “Frommer’s Easy Guide to Disney World, Universal and Orlando 2017” is quick to read and light to carry. “Occupational Outlook Handbook 2016-2017 edition” contains information about 300 occupations. “Primal Fat Burner” by nutritionist Nora Gedgaudas is a dietary approach with a 21-day meal plan and recipes.

Thrillers and mysteries

“World, Chase Me Down” by Andrew Hilleman is based on the true story of the first most-wanted man in America. “First Strike” by Ben Coes follows the most powerful U.S. hand-picked leader in the Middle East as he double-crosses us. “Never Never” by James Patterson and Candice Fox follows a top investigator whose brother is arrested for three murders. “True Faith and Allegiance” by Mark Grfeaney is a Jack Ryan thriller.

Other novels

“Mexico Stories” is a collection of stories by Josh Barkan about different people trying to live their lives and steer clear of crime. “This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel tells of a family dealing with a young boy who wants to be a girl. “Transit” by Rachael Cusk follows a writer and her two young sons who move to London. “Lucky Boy” by Shanthi Sekaran focuses on a boy being fought over why two mothers. “To The Bright edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey is a story of survival and love set in 1885 in the vast unnamed Alaska Territory.

Free downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.



Free downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Jeff Versaw and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“People have always received life-guiding wisdom from certain types of nonfiction like self-help books. But all sorts of books can carry this wisdom: a random sentence in a thriller will give me unexpected insight. In fact, novels…can increase our capacity for empathy by engaging our imagination as they introduce us to new perspectives.” – Will Schwalbe, author of “Books for Living.”

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website.