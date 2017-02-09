Colorado Chosen for ‘Resiliency’ Study

by · February 9, 2017

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced this week that Colorado has been selected as one of 12 Regional Resiliency Assessment Program (RRAP) sites for Fiscal Year 2017. The Department of Homeland Security’s National Protection and Programs Directorate Office of Infrastructure Protection made the announcement this week.

“The RRAP shares our goal to build a stronger relationship between the public and private sectors, so they can work together to improve the resilience of Colorado’s critical infrastructure,” Bennet said. “Congratulations to Colorado and we look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the assessment.”

The RRAP is a cooperative, interagency assessment of specific critical infrastructure and an overall regional analysis on surrounding infrastructure. The organization works to identify dependencies, interdependencies, cascading effects, resiliency characteristics, and gaps.

The Fiscal Year 2017 RRAP project in Colorado will focus on data centers and internet service providers in the Denver metro area that serve as an important hub for internet traffic and data services for critical services, including 9-1-1. The project will identify vulnerabilities and dependencies of lifeline infrastructure supporting the data centers.

The RRAP produces a Resiliency Assessment and Multimedia Presentation containing the results of these assessments and a comprehensive regional analysis. After the RRAP assessments have been completed and the Resiliency Assessment has been provided, the Office of Infrastructure Protection offers continued resources and assistance to address regional resilience issues further.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:55 PM MST on February 09, 2017
Expires:
4:00 AM MST on February 10, 2017
Clear
Thursday 02/09
Clear
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.
Clear
Friday 02/10
Clear
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain
Saturday 02/11
Chance of Rain
Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Snow
Sunday 02/12
Snow
Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to light rain late. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Snow
Monday 02/13
Snow
Moderating temperatures will change morning snow showers to rain showers by late day. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wunderground.com