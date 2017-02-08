Snowman Stomp Snowshoe Romp Set for This Saturday, Feb. 11

by · February 8, 2017

After weeks of snow and a week of sunshine it is time for the Sixth Annual Snowman Stomp Snowshoe Romp.

Bring the family and choose a distance – 3K or 5K – this Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Cloman Park. A snowshoe race for fast snowshoers, slow snowshoers, kids and families, cost is $10 per person or $30 for a family of four. This winter opportunity allows you to play, cheer and laugh with your just as enthusiastic new friends.

Registration begins at 9:00am. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd race finishers of each distance.

For new snowshoers a first timer’s clinic will be held at 9:15am. No reservation necessary. Simply show up with your snowshoes and poles and we will show you what to do with them. A limited number of snowshoes are available for rental and must be requested prior to the race date.

Please dress for the weather and conditions.

Got questions or want to volunteer? Contact Stacy at 970-946-5001 or send Step Outdoors an email to Info@StepOutdoorsColorado.com.

About Step Outdoors, LLC
Step Outdoors wants you to go outside and we lead individually inspired one foot in front of the other adventure pursuits to get you there. We tailor a first time overnight backpack or a more challenging multi-day hiking adventure just for you. All adventures take into consideration your goals, fitness and experience level. Perfect for mothers and daughters, couples, families, co-workers or a group of friends, we provide a 100% guarantee of fun.

Stacy Boone

Stacy Boone is owner of Step Outdoors, LLC, and shares backcountry skills and practice, emphasizing self-awareness and confidence within recreational groups. She also serves as president of the Pagosa Area Trails Council.

