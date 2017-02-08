Snowman Stomp Snowshoe Romp Set for This Saturday, Feb. 11

After weeks of snow and a week of sunshine it is time for the Sixth Annual Snowman Stomp Snowshoe Romp.

Bring the family and choose a distance – 3K or 5K – this Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Cloman Park. A snowshoe race for fast snowshoers, slow snowshoers, kids and families, cost is $10 per person or $30 for a family of four. This winter opportunity allows you to play, cheer and laugh with your just as enthusiastic new friends.

Registration begins at 9:00am. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd race finishers of each distance.

For new snowshoers a first timer’s clinic will be held at 9:15am. No reservation necessary. Simply show up with your snowshoes and poles and we will show you what to do with them. A limited number of snowshoes are available for rental and must be requested prior to the race date.

Please dress for the weather and conditions.

Got questions or want to volunteer? Contact Stacy at 970-946-5001 or send Step Outdoors an email to Info@StepOutdoorsColorado.com.

