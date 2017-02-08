Regional Photo Contest Invites Entries

The Black Canyon Camera Club is hosting the Chasing Light Photography Show and Sale, to be held at Heddles Recreation Center, Confluence Park, Delta, Colorado May 25-27, 10am-8pm.

This show will celebrate the essential photograph without the distraction of matting or framing. These photographs will be for sale, and be ready for a buyer to have matted and framed to complement one’s own decor. Borderless prints must be mounted on foam core, metal or canvas formats.

All experience levels are welcome. Cash prizes and awards will be given in all categories.

An early registration discount is available until April 15, 2017. Deadline for entries is May 15, 2017. Entry titles and price changes can be submitted until May 15. Up to 4 photos may be entered. Entries restricted to a maximum 32″ longest edge and 80″ perimeter. Prospectus and entry form are available online at www.blackcanyoncamera.club

Please call Nolan Thornberry at 925-984-5756, nthornberry@sbcglobal.net, or Rae-Ann Simmons at 970-856-7809 or rae-anns@live.com with questions.

