Public Invited to Discuss Smaller Lot Sizes, Tomorrow, Thurs. Feb. 9

The Pagosa Springs community is cordially invited to attend a public meeting on February 9, 2016 at 5:00pm – 7:00pm in the Ross Aragon Community Center regarding the impacts of Ordinance 853. Ordinance 853, is an Ordinance of the Town of Pagosa Springs Amending Portions of Chapter 21 of the Pagosa Springs Municipal Code, Land Use Development Code, Regarding Allowable Dwelling Unit Density in the R-18 Residential District and Minimum Lot Sizes in the R-12 and Newly Created R-22 Residential Districts.

Please contact the Town Planning Department at (970) 264-4151 x 221 with any questions.