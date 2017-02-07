EDITORIAL: The Bare Necessities and Why We Lack Them, Part Two

Read Part One

If you do a Google search for images related to “Basic Human Needs,” as I did yesterday, you will come across numerous images that look similar to this one:

This “pyramid” is meant to illustrate “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs Theory,” one of the more popular theories of human motivation, as proposed by psychologist Abraham Maslow back in 1943. Maslow believed that our needs exist in a hierarchical order, and function under a ‘deficit principle’ — meaning that humans will always seek to fulfill ‘lower-level needs’ before addressing ‘higher-level needs.’ The ‘deficit principle’ claims that once a need is satisfied, it is no longer a motivator because an individual will take action only to satisfy unmet needs. Before a person will take action to satisfy a need at any level on this pyramid, the needs below it must already be satisfied.

Google also features illustrative examples that appear to have been updated for 2017.

As with most theories (including the theories espoused by the Daily Post editor) Dr. Maslow’s five-level pyramid looks great in a college textbook, but has only a passing relationship to actual human behavior. We might note, for example, that a married American male will gladly forego his (Level One) “physiological needs” — food, shelter, and even sleep — to prove to his wife that that he’s always right (Level Four).

But one thing I like about Maslow’s theory is his choice of the most basic needs — the physiological needs like water, food and shelter — because they align pretty well with the essential needs I proposed yesterday in Part One. Dr. Maslow did not, however, include one of the needs which I held to be essential to life in a sprawling rural community like Archuleta County: roads. (I assume Dr. Maslow lived in a big city where all essential services were within walking distance.)

We all pay taxes, one way or another, to support our local governments, and those taxes get spent, year after year, on pretty much the same government services that were funded the previous year. We might assume, if we didn’t think too deeply about it, that the first and foremost priority for government services is to make sure the citizens of Archuleta County have their most basic, physiological needs met.

Water. Food. Shelter. Clothing.

Alas, that’s not always the way the world works, and it’s not the way we expect it to work. We expect — especially in America — that each individual will fend for himself. Maslow’s Hierarchy is not viewed as a “Community Hierarchy” but as a “Personal Hierarchy.”

Generally speaking, if we see a man on the street who is cold and hungry and homeless, our first thought is not, “Well, certainly our local governments can help him out…” but rather, our first thought is, “Why doesn’t he go get a job? Where’s his self-respect?”

I’m trying to understand our expectations, and priorities. Why would a local government — say, in rural Archuleta County — propose to spend $25 million on new government offices, when some of the people in the community cannot afford decent shelter?

Granted, our state and federal governments do, in fact, support numerous programs aimed at helping the indigent — food stamps, Section 8 housing, meals for seniors, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Medicaid. But according to the World Health Organization, the death rate in the U.S. due to malnutrition is roughly six times the rate in Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom. Aren’t we were the wealthiest nation on the planet?

And then we have the problem of children living in poverty — without adequate food, shelter and clothing. While we might feel comfortable blaming an adult for their failure to meet their own physiological needs, it’s more difficult to dismiss an impoverished child with the simple suggestion that the child should “go get a job.”

While poverty has been in the increase in the U.S. over the past decade, it’s been particularly increasing among families with children. According to a recent UNICEF study of child poverty in developed countries, which you can download here, about 23 percent of American children — approximately one out of every four — now live in a family earning less that half the national median income. As we see in the UNICEF chart, this percentage is two to three times the rate found in most European countries.

Looking closer to home, we can review the data produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, showing the child poverty in Archuleta County has increased significantly since 2004, when about 15 percent of our local children were living below the federal “poverty line.”

As of 2014, Federal Reserve data shows almost 27 percent of Archuleta County children living in poverty.

Over the past 10 years, the Town of Pagosa Springs has spent somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 million marketing our little rural community as an ideal tourism destination, and has had considerable success in that regard, if you choose to measure success in terms of Lodgers Tax collections. That success gets trumpeted regularly, at the Town Council meetings I attend.

During that same period, however, childhood poverty in the county has nearly doubled, as measured using federal guidelines. But the situation is actually worse than it might look on the surface, because the federal guidelines measure only “family income.” They do not take into account the amount a family is spending on shelter, when rental rates suddenly increase — when housing becomes ‘unaffordable’ for some reason.

One of the results of the Town’s generous investment in tourism marketing — aided by the power of Internet marketing — has been the growth of a thriving VRBO (Vacation Rental By Owner) market. Homes that once rented to working class families for maybe $700 a month now rent to tourists for $200, $300 or more per night. A one-bedroom studio might rent, short term, for around $125.

How serious is this problem? One website (VRBO.com) lists 488 vacation rentals. Another website (Tripping.com) lists 678.

How many of these rentals used to be available to working class families?

This phenomenon probably has little effect on families who bought a single-family home ten or twenty years ago, but for employees who pay rent, the rampant conversion of long-term rentals into short-term rentals may be having life-altering impacts. For local families with children, the lack of affordable shelter could be having an even more devastating effect.

Can anything be done?

