‘Morning Rotary Club’ Experimenting with Evening Meetings

by · February 6, 2017

Jeremiah Cummons, President of the Pagosa Mountain Morning Rotary Club, announced that the Club has initiated an experiment to vary its meeting times in an effort to attract new members and encourage existing members to attend more meetings.

Beginning immediately, odd Wednesdays of each month, the meeting will be held at 7am, and each even Wednesday of each month will be held at 6pm.

All meetings will continue to be held at Pagosa Brewing & Grill located at 118 North Pagosa Blvd.

Please join us!

For more information, please see pagosarotary.org/morning

Rod Proffitt

Rod Proffitt has served as president of the San Juan Water Conservancy District Board and as a member of the Southwest Basin Roundtable committee. He campaigned for an Archuleta Board of County Commissioners seat in 2016.

