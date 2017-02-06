Historical Fund Traveling Across the State

This winter, the History Colorado State Historical Fund outreach team will be traveling across the state to give presentations on grant opportunities for local historic preservation projects. These Community Roundtable events are open to the public and will help potential applicants prepare to apply for preservation grants.

Since 1993, the State Historical Fund has awarded more than $270 million in grants to fund over 4,000 projects in all 64 counties in Colorado. The Community Roundtables are open to anyone who is seeking funding for a historic preservation project.

The next application deadline is April 1, 2017. The State Historical Fund’s competitive grant application is online only, and will be live on February 15.

Whether applicants have applied before or are new to the process, our outreach team will provide helpful tips about the new online application, answer questions, and give guidance for preparing a competitive application. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 10:00AM– 12noon at the Ross Aragon Community Center. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP for a session, contact Stefanie Baltzell, Preservation Grants Outreach Specialist, at stefanie.baltzell@state.co.us or call 303-866-3493.