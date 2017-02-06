Historical Fund Traveling Across the State

by · February 6, 2017

This winter, the History Colorado State Historical Fund outreach team will be traveling across the state to give presentations on grant opportunities for local historic preservation projects. These Community Roundtable events are open to the public and will help potential applicants prepare to apply for preservation grants.

Since 1993, the State Historical Fund has awarded more than $270 million in grants to fund over 4,000 projects in all 64 counties in Colorado. The Community Roundtables are open to anyone who is seeking funding for a historic preservation project.

The next application deadline is April 1, 2017. The State Historical Fund’s competitive grant application is online only, and will be live on February 15.

Whether applicants have applied before or are new to the process, our outreach team will provide helpful tips about the new online application, answer questions, and give guidance for preparing a competitive application. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 10:00AM– 12noon at the Ross Aragon Community Center. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP for a session, contact Stefanie Baltzell, Preservation Grants Outreach Specialist, at stefanie.baltzell@state.co.us or call 303-866-3493.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
3:58 PM MST on February 06, 2017
Expires:
6:00 PM MST on February 08, 2017
Snow Showers
Monday 02/06
Snow Showers
Snow showers possible. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.
Snow
Tuesday 02/07
Snow
Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the day progresses. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 02/08
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 02/09
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. High near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Friday 02/10
Clear
Sunshine and some clouds. High 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wunderground.com