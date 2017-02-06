ESSAY: A Super Bowl Miracle

Well, let us put politics and other things aside for a moment… and let us reflect on the miracle that occurred in Houston, Texas yesterday evening at the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots led by Tom Brady made history by executing a 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons to win the game on their first possession in sudden-death overtime. After the end of the third quarter, Atlanta led 28 to 9. Then in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Patriots went to work and scored 19 points (featuring two back-to-back 2-point conversions) to tie the game with 50 seconds left in regulation.

Tom Brady sent out three of his players to make the Overtime Period coin toss against Atlanta Quarterback Matt Ryan, and won — then Tom Brady marched his team down the field to win on a two-yard run into the endzone.

This game was a beautiful thing to watch — at least, the last quarter and the overtime — because it shattered Super Bowl records.

The only moment when New England led the Atlanta Falcons was when they won the game on the final play.

Just a few of the records shattered were:

1. Was first overtime ever in in Super Bowl history.

2. Featured James White (New England) making the most receptions in Super Bowl history — 14.

3. Made New England Coach, Bill Belichick, tied with Don Shula and Tom Landry, with the most post-seasons wins — 36.

4. Featured the most points scored in the 4th quarter in Super Bowl history.

5. The New England Patriots became the first team in Super Bowl history to surmount a 14 point deficit to win the game.

6. Made Tom Brady the first quarterback in NFL history to win 5 Super Bowls — which makes him (among other reasons) universally considered to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

7. Made Tom Brady a 4-time winner of the Super Bowl MVP — all-time winner.

8. Made Tom Brady the all-time leader in Super Bowl game pass attempts — 62.

9. Made Tom Brady the all-time leader in Super Bowl game pass completions — 43.

10. Made Tom Brady the all-time leader in Super Bowl game passing yards — 466.

11. Made Tom Brady the all-time leader in making game-winning drives in the post-season — 10.

It’s possible that this 51st Super Bowl will go down as the greatest Super Bowl game in NFL history; we shall see. In a year of improbable and unexpected events, it was fitting to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots battle back out of apparent oblivion to execute the greatest Super Bowl comeback in NFL history.

I was rooting for the New England Patriots and wanted them to win, and had predicted their victory earlier in the day to friends. However, with under ten minutes left in the 4th quarter of this game, the game looked lost — and I was about to head home, when my Uncle Bob Corderman gave me his signature ‘serious look’ and said, “Don’t ever count out Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.” And so I said I’d watch their next possession and see if they could make something happen — and if they couldn’t, I was done for the evening.

The rest is history.

Congratulations to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Whether one is a fan of theirs, or not, honor is due. They delivered in one of the greatest American-style thrill stories in history — American-style in that they were cool and persistent and unrelenting and excellent in their pursuit of victory.

What a beautiful thing to behold — and what a superb lesson for all of us: to never give up.