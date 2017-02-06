EDITORIAL: The Bare Necessities and Why We Lack Them, Part One

I had a curious dream last night. I dreamt I was helping the Archuleta County government decide how to spend our tax revenues.

What a silly dream.

The Archuleta Board of County Commissioners rarely seek public input, when deciding how to spend the millions of dollars they acquire each year through taxes and fees. And that might be a sensible way to operate, considering how little attention most of the public pays to our local government operations. Most of us know almost nothing about running the Road & Bridge Department, for example. Or the Treasurer’s Office. Or the Human Services Department.

An unhappy fact is that the commissioners themselves know very little about how those same departments operate — until they’ve been in office for a couple, three years. An occasional commissioner seems to know very little, even after six or seven years in office.

When you understand very little about the systems, for which you are approving funding, you have a natural human tendency to let them continue operating just like they did last year — unless some serious problem has cropped up in the meantime. A certain amount of bureaucratic inertia is therefore completely understandable.

Generally speaking, it takes a serious problem to shake up the status quo.

Meanwhile, the government’s critics (like, say, the news media) can make this or that thoughtful argument, from outside the decision-making power train, and have it utterly ignored.

Which is why I admit my dream, last night, was rather silly.

But I had been thinking all day, yesterday, about what topic to address for my Monday editorial, and I’d come up with the idea of writing about “Who Pays?” Here in America, we share an illusion that the person paying the bills should rightly have some say in how the money gets spent.

Things don’t always work out that way, however. Take a marital relationship, as an example.

And it certainly doesn’t work that way in a society largely dominated by Big Government. We work our jobs and pay our taxes, but have little control over how our taxes get spent.

But let’s take a step back from that position — the position of relative powerlessness — to consider the basis of democratic government. To consider why, in what might be the most affluent nation in world history, so many people are living in poverty, without a roof over their heads, and without the means to purchase nutritious food.

The way I see it, a human being has a few essential needs. Clean air, and clean water, for starters — two items we are lucky to have in relative profusion here in Archuleta County, although the actual access to clean water is problematic for some families.

We require food. Calories, at least. It seems that a human being can survive for years on a rather poor diet — I am thinking, here, a diet of Coke and Top Ramen.

We also require, in a four-season climate, shelter, and clothing.

And that might be about it?

Well, no. We have a few additional needs in a rural community like Pagosa Springs. Because our society has evolved in a certain manner — in a non-communal manner, under the belief that every individual family should be responsible for meeting their own essential needs — we need roads.

We need roads. It’s not a luxury, in Archuleta County. We need roads, to carry us safely to where we can acquire food and clothing — or to allow delivery of those items. For some of us, we need roads leading to a water fill-station, or to accommodate a water delivery truck.

Some might argue that humans need access to conventional medical treatment. I would suggest that human history does not bear out such an argument. Societies have thrived for centuries without access to the technologically advanced medical services now available, and demanded, in industrialized nations. Self-treatment, including the use of diet and selected herbs, physical exercises, fasting, and meditative processes, served us fairly well in previous eras.

We must acknowledge, however, that part of this ages-old organic approach to health and vitality — and disease — is the acceptance of death as a natural process.

Are there other ‘essential needs’ we need to address here? The need for human companionship, perhaps? If that’s truly a need, our modern society does a rather poor job of addressing it. Many of us feel isolated, and alienated, from most of our fellow citizens.

The need to educate our children, in schools? No, that’s not technically an essential need. The type of compulsory schooling practiced in America never existed prior to the mid-1800s, from what I can tell. For 10,000 years of human history, children learned what they needed to know from the adults in their lives, in a very informal way — simply through everyday observation and conversation.

So I’m going to propose a very simple hierarchy of essential human needs, in a rural American community in the Year 2017. Air, water, food, shelter, clothing — and roads.

Are these the things that our local governments — our locally-elected governments — should have as priorities, for the expenditure of tax revenues in the pursuit of public health, safety and welfare?

Because these are not the current priorities.

Read Part Two, tomorrow…