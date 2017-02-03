Sen. Gardner Joins Effort to Support Craft Brewers

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Bipartisan Small Brewers Caucus, joined Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) in introducing the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.

This bipartisan, bicameral legislation reduces federal excise taxes, eases compliance burdens, and streamlines federal regulations for the craft beverage industry.

“Colorado is home to more than 350 small and independent brewers that employ more than 20,000 people. The industry contributes significantly to our state’s economy, and it’s important that Washington doesn’t stand in the way of its continued success,” said Gardner. “The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act addresses federal tax laws and regulations that inhibit small brewers’ growth so that they can continue to create jobs and boost communities across the four corners of Colorado and throughout our country.”