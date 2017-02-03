Sen. Gardner Joins Effort to Support Craft Brewers

by · February 3, 2017

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Bipartisan Small Brewers Caucus, joined Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) in introducing the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.

This bipartisan, bicameral legislation reduces federal excise taxes, eases compliance burdens, and streamlines federal regulations for the craft beverage industry.

“Colorado is home to more than 350 small and independent brewers that employ more than 20,000 people. The industry contributes significantly to our state’s economy, and it’s important that Washington doesn’t stand in the way of its continued success,” said Gardner. “The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act addresses federal tax laws and regulations that inhibit small brewers’ growth so that they can continue to create jobs and boost communities across the four corners of Colorado and throughout our country.”

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Friday 02/03
Mostly Cloudy
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/04
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Sunday 02/05
Clear
Sunny skies. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Snow Showers
Monday 02/06
Snow Showers
Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late in the day. High 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Snow Showers
Tuesday 02/07
Snow Showers
Snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wunderground.com