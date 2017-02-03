Pagosa Charter School Hosting Enrollment Event Tomorrow

Tomorrow morning, February 4 at 10am, the Pagosa Peak Open School — Pagosa’s new publicly-funded, tuition-free elementary school — will host the third of three “Enrollment Presentations” aimed at informing interested families and community members about the details of the new charter school. The presentation will take place at the Parelli Building, 7 Parelli Way, in Aspen Village — the large green office building just north of the Walmart store.

Enrollment packets will be distributed and the school’s governing board will share information and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served, and free childcare will be provided.

Pagosa Peak Open School has modeled its ‘Project Based Learning’ educational program after the Jefferson County Open School — an innovative public school that’s been in existence since the 1970s. Pagosa Peak plans to open in fall 2017 with grades Kindergarten through 4th Grade. One additional grade will be added each year until the school is serving K-8.

Tomorrow’s morning presentation will explain the enrollment process, the educational model, and some of the unique aspects of this “open school.” The school plans to open with an enrollment of 75 students — with 15 students in each grade.

As a public charter school, Pagosa Peak Open School is open to all families; the school does not charge tuition, although families will be asked to contribute a small ‘activity fee’ to support school field trips and other activities — if they can afford it.

Note: children must be age 5 by September 15 to be considered a kindergartener for the 2017-2018 school year.

Due to the unique nature of this school, your child(ren)’s enrollment application will not be considered complete unless you either attend one of the enrollment presentations, or schedule a private meeting with the enrollment committee. If you haven’t been able to attend one of the enrollment presentations, please contact Kierstan Renner at 970-946-6362 or email enrollment@pagosapeakopenschool.com

Enrollment packets will be available at the presentation. If you wish to download an enrollment packet now, click here!

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook for more details on our progress, education inspiration, and other shares. We hope to see you at the !