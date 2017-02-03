Pagosa Charter School Hosting Enrollment Event Tomorrow

by · February 3, 2017

Tomorrow morning, February 4 at 10am, the Pagosa Peak Open School — Pagosa’s new publicly-funded, tuition-free elementary school — will host the third of three “Enrollment Presentations” aimed at informing interested families and community members about the details of the new charter school. The presentation will take place at the Parelli Building, 7 Parelli Way, in Aspen Village — the large green office building just north of the Walmart store.

Enrollment packets will be distributed and the school’s governing board will share information and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served, and free childcare will be provided.

Pagosa Peak Open School has modeled its ‘Project Based Learning’ educational program after the Jefferson County Open School — an innovative public school that’s been in existence since the 1970s. Pagosa Peak plans to open in fall 2017 with grades Kindergarten through 4th Grade. One additional grade will be added each year until the school is serving K-8.

Tomorrow’s morning presentation will explain the enrollment process, the educational model, and some of the unique aspects of this “open school.” The school plans to open with an enrollment of 75 students — with 15 students in each grade.

Pagosa Peak Open School will be developing a summertime “Edible Schoolyard” program that will serve as an outdoor science laboratory as well as a source of fresh food.

As a public charter school, Pagosa Peak Open School is open to all families; the school does not charge tuition, although families will be asked to contribute a small ‘activity fee’ to support school field trips and other activities — if they can afford it.

Note: children must be age 5 by September 15 to be considered a kindergartener for the 2017-2018 school year.

Due to the unique nature of this school, your child(ren)’s enrollment application will not be considered complete unless you either attend one of the enrollment presentations, or schedule a private meeting with the enrollment committee. If you haven’t been able to attend one of the enrollment presentations, please contact Kierstan Renner at 970-946-6362 or email enrollment@pagosapeakopenschool.com

Enrollment packets will be available at the presentation. If you wish to download an enrollment packet now, click here!

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook for more details on our progress, education inspiration, and other shares. We hope to see you at the !

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Friday 02/03
Mostly Cloudy
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/04
Partly Cloudy
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Sunday 02/05
Clear
A mainly sunny sky. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Snow Showers
Monday 02/06
Snow Showers
Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Snow Showers
Tuesday 02/07
Snow Showers
Snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wunderground.com