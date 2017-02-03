OPINION: Restoring Respect for Supreme Court Nominees

I wrote an opinion piece immediately following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, arguing that Congressional Republicans should absolutely extend the courtesy and respect of meeting with whoever President Obama decided to nominate to the U.S Supreme Court. That person ended up being Judge Merrick Garland — a respected, honorable, and able judge.

The Congressional Republicans (predictably) decided to forego granting such respect because of their disrespect for President Obama, their disrespect for their Democrat Congressional colleagues, and in furtherance of a risky political calculation that they would win the Presidency and both Houses of Congress in November 2016. As it happened, the Republicans won big in November and their political calculation succeeded.

Having said that, it was in my view an extraordinarily unjustified insult to the President, Congressional Democrats, the American people, a short-handed U.S. Supreme Court, the proper Constitutional order of business under such circumstances, and a shameful insult to Judge Garland — a man who didn’t deserve such treatment. It was childish and brazenly ideological, and more importantly, it further polluted and divided relationships between Congressional Republicans and Democrats. It was a disgusting affront to the most basic notions of Congressional and institutional decorum and courtesy.

And now, with President Trump’s nomination of another able, honorable, thoughtful, and highly respected judge in Neil Gorsuch, it looks as if Congressional Democrats are retaliating in kind. Yesterday, the leadership of the Congressional Democrats refused to even meet with Judge Gorsuch.

This is the kind of short-sighted and unnecessarily divisive and discourteous treatment that has nearly killed American civic decorum and honor at the Federal level of our government. It is simply another example (among endless examples) of the tit-for-tat bullshit that the vast majority of regular Americans have grown disgusted with. It is the same old useless hurtful games that Democrats and Republicans have been playing in earnest since, at least, the mid-1980s — and it is precisely why the vast majority of regular Americans are restless with their disgust and lack of confidence in their government — particularly at the Federal level.

President Trump has even said that Senate Republicans should not hesitate to take the so-called “nuclear option” by changing the rules and allowing Gorsuch to be confirmed on a simple majority vote, as opposed to the minimum 60 votes that present (and long-standing) rules specify. The rules are as they are for the simple reason that such a momentous and vital decision to confirm a human being to the U.S. Supreme Court is a life-time appointment and one that affects for long periods of time the very direction and philosophy of American Jurisprudence — and as such, deserves the advice and consent of a super-majority of the U.S. Senate upon the conclusion of appropriate public hearings before that body.

President Trump is absolutely wrong to advocate for the nuclear option. Judge Garland should have had his chance to earn 60 votes before the U.S. Senate — and Judge Gorsuch deserves the same.

The United States Supreme Court is rightfully a co-equal branch of the Federal Government — a governing partner with the Executive and Legislative branches. Just as the Executive (the President) and the Legislative members (numbering 535) have a right to speak, campaign, and defend their respective offices, so too does a nominee to the Supreme Court. The practice of refusing to allow a rightful nominee to that highest court which is a co-equal branch of government to make their case is, in fact, to relegate the Judicial branch to a less than equal branch in relation to the Executive and Legislative branches and constitutes a weakening of rightful powers intended by the Constitution for the Judicial branch.

Absent a legal amendment to the Constitution itself, it remains, in my view, unconstitutional to deny a proper U.S. Supreme Court appointment a confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate.

Even if Democrats and Republicans choose to finally cast their votes along absolute ideological and numerical lines — thus potentially resulting in the rejection of these nominees — well then, at least, these fine human beings had the chance to speak, answer questions, and defend their long and honorable records. That’s the way it’s supposed to work — and to do otherwise is simply disgraceful and serves no useful public interest.

To treat true and demonstrably honorable public servants like Judge Garland and Judge Gorsuch like so much trash and not even allow them to defend their nomination before their peers and the greater public is a disgraceful and damaging precedent to set.

The President has the prerogative to nominate, and the U.S. Senate has the right and obligation to advice and consent (or not), and the President’s nominee has the right to be heard by the public and voted on — yea or nay — by his peers. That is the proper civic order of things in our nation and it’s a system that has worked superbly since the nation’s founding.

President Trump could go a long way in restoring proper civic and institutional functioning by reversing his advice to take the nuclear option and rather seek, ask for, and earn the support of enough Democrats in the U.S. Senate to confirm his nominee.

In Judge Gorsuch’s case, I would recommend that he publicly say (if he is sincerely of this opinion) that it was an unfortunate error that Judge Garland was not allowed to be heard by the U.S. Senate to defend his own nomination.

If Trump and Gorsuch approached the nomination in this manner, I think it might be quite surprising how many Democrats might end up supporting him — indeed, probably far more than the few required to just make 60 votes.

Let’s cut the crap and get onto the nation’s vital business. We are facing grave problems too numerous to mention — and they are all problems that will have to be reckoned with by Democrats and Republicans substantially cooperating and working together in constructive ways.

If we’re going to make American great again, then it starts with respecting and giving courtesy and proper hearing to those rightfully elected people from differing political parties. If we can’t do that — which is the absolute minimum, in my view — than we will continue to spiral into a dark and ugly hole… which ends, as we know, in what we call a “failed state.”

If America is to be great again, then we have to recapture respect for civic procedures and act with sincerity in realizing and accepting that we’re all on the same team.

Let’s get to it. A great deal of time has been wasted, and time is short.