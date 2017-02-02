LIBRARY NEWS: Four Fun Valentine’s Events

The Ruby Sisson Memorial Library will host four different free Valentine’s events at the library for your enjoyment in the coming days, with all materials provided and no registration required:

• This Saturday, February 4 from 3-4pm our all-ages art session will feature heart mobiles. You’ll have fun creating a unique hanging mobile with brightly colored paper hearts. No matter your age, please join us!

• Wednesday, February 8 at the adult crafts session at 1pm, you will create gorgeous heart-shaped wreaths of paper roses.

• Thursday, February 9 from 4-6pm is a Valentine-making party for all ages. You’ll be able to handcraft awesome Valentines while you munch delicious treats with your family and friends. Everyone loves a handmade Valentine!

• Friday, February 17 from 5-7pm is an anti-Valentines lock-in for ages 12-17. Join us for food, games and activities for teens who are tired of a romantic Valentine’s Day.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Teen advisory board

Today (Thursday, February 2) the teen advisory board meets from 4-5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Free teen role-playing

The role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place Monday, February 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Free Spanish basics

Wednesday, February 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. you can practice your Spanish and learn how to talk about your house. You’ll also learn how to conjugate the verbs “to have” and “to be.” All are welcome. No registration required.

Free tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon and Tech Thursday 2-4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions.

Free kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 – 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

DVDs

“Everest” documents the adventures of two climbing expeditions on the on the mountain. “A Man Called Love” is based on the international bestselling book. “Kubo and the Two Strings” is an animated action adventure. “The Yellow Handkerchief” is a love story set in post-Katrina Louisiana. “The Magnificent Seven” is the classic western. “Witness for the Prosecution” stars Marlene Deitrich and Charles Laughton. “Finding Dory” in the Disney Pixar hit. “Wish Me Luck” is season one of the PBS British World War II series.

Large print

“River of Time” by Naomi Judd is memoir by the country music star. “Eggnog Murder” by Leslie Meir, Lee Hollis and Barbara Ross is a mystery.

Nonfiction

“Senior Moments” by Willard Spiegelman gathers more than six decades of lessons from the author’s career as a writer and professor. “The Way of the Writer” by Charles Johnson reflects on the art and craft of storytelling and is a guide to the writing process. “The Wellness Mama Cookbook” by Katie Wells provides 200 simple, delicious and healthy recipes as well as meal plans and time-saving tips. “Mrs. Sherlock Holmes” by Brad Ricca details the history and cases of New York City’s first female detective and lawyer.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Winter’s Child” by Margaret Coel is the latest in the Wind River Reservation series.

Other novels

“Say Goodbye for Now” by Catherine Ryan Hyde is set in an abandoned animals shelter on an isolated Texas ranch. “Take Back the Sky” by Greg Bear is the third story in the War Dogs sci-fi trilogy. “Don’t Let My Baby Do Rodeo” by Boris Fishman tells of a couple tracking down their adopted son’s birth parents to understand his behavior. “The Mortifications” by Derek Palacio follows a Cuban émigré family in America – but in Connecticut not Miami.

Free programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Free downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“My mother used to say, ‘Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.’ She taught me that there is always a way around a problem – you’ve just got to find it. Keep trying doors; one will eventually open. She also taught me to accept failure as part and parcel of life. It’s not the opposite of success; it’s an integral part of success.” – Arianna Huffington. bestselling author, co-founder and editor in chief of the Huffington Post, now owned by AOL.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/