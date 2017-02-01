FANTASTIC FOODS: Onions

Certainly the basic onion has always been a fundamental staple food in my own diet all my life. My maternal grandfather grew ‘Walla Walla Sweets’ in his garden, and I was always a big fan of them from a young age. I enjoy them raw, cooked, steamed, stewed, and even battered—although battered onions, like onion rings, are not the most nutritional way to enjoy them, but… oh well… sometimes it just happens and they’re really good and tasty however you eat them.

I always utilize them in salads, soups, stews, chilis, with eggs, with potatoes, on the grill, in stir-frys, and inevitably, while I’m cutting them up for whatever purpose, a few raw pieces I’m absolutely certain to consume. When I consume them raw, I generally do so only when I’ve got enough time (usually eight hours) for my own body processes to eliminate their scent from my pores. On the other hand, I can honestly attest that I have, on rare occasions, used the consumption of raw onions to discourage close encounters with certain others who I know I’ll be with shortly who are, what I call, “space violators,” and raw onions (obviously) are quite an effective strategy in that instance.

According to my research, there are at least 30-plus different varieties of onions grown around the world—from tiny, to medium, to large, and even varieties categorized as “colossal” in size. Their colors range from yellow to red and a number of shades of white. Generally speaking, the yellow and red varieties contain the highest percentage of essential human nutrients.

Onions have been grown for consumption for at least 5,000 years — indeed, onions were an essential and highly revered staple food in antiquity enjoyed throughout Chinese, East Indian, and Egyptian civilizations. Even earlier than this, there exist written references to the use of onions within the known surviving Sumerian texts.

In the case of the ancient Egyptians, images of onions appear on walls within the pyramids and upon certain other altars built to honor their gods. Also, the ancient Egyptians often used onions widely in their elaborate mummification processes and traditions — onions were often placed against or upon certain body parts of the deceased prior to wrapping, including upon the eye sockets, and within the thorax region of the body, and sometimes directly against the genitalia.

Now, admittedly, I’m not an expert on the ancient Egyptians, but even as a layman I would suggest that the Egyptians — in so far as their artistic renditions and in the preparation of their pharaohs for the afterlife — didn’t do anything on a whim, but rather with a demonstrable seriousness and gravity, and so it is apparent that the onion played some kind of critical part of that, and that’s why I think it’s an interesting thing to consider.

In the matter of our own modern purposes, and why I consider onions to be a fantastic food, it should be understood that onions (in terms of say, 1 cup, per day) provide a good source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B6, manganese, biotin, copper, vitamin B1, potassium, phosphorus, folate, and even a little bit of protein, along with measurable daily recommended percentages of at least ten other vitamins and minerals.

Onions are also quite high in antioxidants and sulphur-containing compounds — with red and yellow varieties having the highest levels of anti-oxidant and other nutritional compounds.

Increasing research has shown that the bountiful nutrients and combinations of healthful compounds found in onions link their consumption to a number of quite real health benefits to the consumer—including, but not limited to, substantial blood sugar reduction (generally a great benefit for diabetics); the promotion of bone health and, in many cases, an actual increase in bone mass; superb anti-microbial properties which inhibit harmful bacteria and yeasts; and onions are highly anti-inflammatory and are repeatedly linked to a reduction in the risk of various cancers including, prostate, breast, colon, and stomach cancer.

The nutritional research pertaining to onions is ongoing — but there is no doubt about their benefits to human health and, it seems possible that ancient cultures perhaps knew more about the benefits of onions than even we do in the modern era.

If you can eat them — enjoy them.

