EDITORIAL: The Planning Game

Wasted another gloriously beautiful winter day in Pagosa Springs, yesterday, Tuesday January 31. Could have been enjoying the powder up at Wolf Creek, but instead, spent most of the day in my “music studio” (living room) preparing for a performance at Pagosa Brewing Company… and surprisingly enough, ended up writing a new song… about the current political situation in the U.S.

You can’t always do everything you want to do. You have to pick your priorities.

Tuesday evenings at Pagosa Brewing feature an “Open Mic Night” hosted by local musician Carl Mori (owner of The Music Shoppe at the east end of downtown) and my friend Greg and I had made a date to play a set there. You get a free beer if you perform, the audience is appreciative, and Carl handles the problems with the sound system. You sign in on a sheet of paper, and when Carl calls your name, you step up to the microphone and play three or four songs. It’s a reasonably pleasant way for a musician to spend the evening.

Greg and I have been playing music together for about ten years, in various local bands, but it’s been a while since we performed as a duo. So we had scheduled a short rehearsal on Monday, to dust off four songs we planned to perform on Tuesday evening.

More about being a musician, in a moment.

Prior to heading off to the Open Mic, however, I wanted to swing by the Ross Aragon Community Center for the Town Comprehensive Plan ‘Open House’ — the first of several events aimed at getting the community more involved in the ongoing update of the Town’s long-range municipal plan.

The existing Comprehensive Plan is more than ten years old, dating from 2006. (Based on a planning process conducted in 2005.) Pagosa hasn’t changed all that much, over the past decade, except for our expectations. In 2005, we were a divided community — split between those who feared that Pagosa was destined to become yet another overpriced and unaffordable Colorado resort town, and those who saw “growth” as the very best thing that could happen to a town that was… well, a town that was still too small, and rural.

We were told, back in 2006, that the Comprehensive Plan would be reviewed annually by the Town leaders, and would be updated at least every five years. Twelve years later, the updating process is finally underway, and being led by a Frisco, Colorado-based consulting firm called SE Group.

The parking lot, shared by the Community Center and the Town Hall, was packed on Tuesday night, and there was a line at the door to the Senior Center dining room, where the Open House was already in progress. (You were asked to sign in, on a piece of paper.) I recognized almost everyone in the room; many were the same folks who had showed up to various Comp Plan meetings 12 years ago.

The room was set up with maybe a dozen tables, and on each table was a large printed poster referencing this or that element of life in a small, rural town. Transportation. Recreation. Public Safety. Arts & Culture. The Downtown Core. Parking.

Roads.

Many of the maps and posters were designed to allow the Open House participants to stick on little colored circles, indicating their preferences and concerns.

“What roadways do you feel unsafe on?”

“Why do you feel unsafe on this roadway?”

The Town Planning Department staff was milling around the room, as were representatives from the SE Group — answering questions and encouraging folks to place their little colored stickers appropriately. But mostly, the participants were chatting with old friends, catching up on the latest news or talking about things that had very little to do with planning the Pagosa Springs Comprehensive Plan.

The participants seemed to be enjoying themselves… it was definitely a social evening. Some of the audience may have felt that they were providing important input into the Town’s Comp Plan.

Sorry. I beg to disagree. I would categorize this “community participation” event as a silly game, of very little value to the community.

Let me explain. I’m part of a group — a small group — of local residents who decided that Pagosa Springs would benefit from the presence of an innovative charter school. That tuition-free public school, named Pagosa Peak Open School, is scheduled to open its doors this coming fall to grades Kindergarten through 4th. (The new school is hosting their final enrollment presentation this Saturday, February 4 at 10am at the Parelli Building in Aspen Village, just west of Walmart.)

Although none of us were professional educators, our group understood a few things about education — most of us had spent 13 years in the public schools, and had then gone on to universities. But we didn’t know enough to start a charter school. And we knew we didn’t know enough to start a charter school.

Over the next two years, the group taught itself how to write grants, and funded 17 visits to various innovative schools in Colorado and New Mexico — looking for the best possible educational model, to help prepare children for a satisfying life in the 21st century.

Our 452-page charter school application was approved by the Archuleta School District in November. Apparently, the two years of preparation had been sufficient to win approval — from the people in charge of public education in Archuleta County.

There’s a process a person goes through, to prepare for any given decision. In some cases, we spend years studying the question, and preparing for making the final decision. In other cases — maybe, in most cases — the process is simply a matter of ‘tuning into’ a gut feeling.

“How do I feel about this decision, at this moment, without any previous preparation? I have never studied the issues, or even thought deeply about the question.. but, on the spur of the moment, how do I feel right now?”

Those were the kinds of decisions people were making at the Comprehensive Plan Open House. As I mentioned before, I knew most of the people in the room last night, and I know them to be intelligent and caring individuals. But the decision-making process that was unfolding — via little colored stickers pasted onto vaguely worded posters — was anything but a well-informed and well-studied. It was a roomful of people, reacting in the moment, without any leadership, without having developed any expertise in the matter at hand.

“What will this decision likely cost? How might it negatively affect your neighbors? How does it relate to your personal priorities?”

Mostly, no one had asked us to develop any expertise. Mostly, we were invited to play a silly game.

Planning the future of Pagosa Springs, based on gut reactions, is the opposite of “planning.” In my humble opinion.

I left the Comp Plan Open House without having placed any stickers on any posters, and rushed off to meet Greg at Pagosa Brewing. We played the four songs we’d been practicing — on and off, for ten years — and surprisingly enough, got a request for an encore.

It was a satisfying experience, overall.