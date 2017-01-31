EDITORIAL: Broadband, Flowing Like Water, Part Three

Read Part One

Some Daily Post readers might have the impression, from the first two installments of this editorial, that I think “broadband” is a worthless idea. That’s not the case, at all. In fact, the Daily Post would not exist, but for the local Internet providers who’ve poured their sweat and tears into developing our local Internet infrastructure over the past two decades.

The question I am trying to address is not, “Does a rural Internet system have value?” — but rather, “What are the most crucial priorities, for our local governments to address in the year 2017?”

We can’t have it all, sorry to say. What do we really “need”?

A curious thing took place back in 1971. A developer — or maybe, a group of developers — created one of the largest subdivisions in the U.S. about 13 miles west of the sleepy, rural town of Pagosa Springs. Some dirt tracks that passed for roads appeared along the platted right-of-ways, and people with a longing for solitude began to purchase the (very affordable) parcels.

The subdivision — graced with the name, Aspen Springs — had no central water system, nor did it have a central sewer system. It still doesn’t, to this day. But it nevertheless attracted a certain type of property owner.

By 1987, however, the ‘roads’ had fallen into such disrepair that the Aspen Springs Property Owners Association was able to promote the establishment of the Aspen Springs Metropolitan District, which was able to levy a tax on the subdivision properties and use the revenues to provide road maintenance and snow plowing. Some folks claim that Aspen Springs now has some of the best maintained gravel roads in Archuleta County — without any assistance from the County government (to whom they also pay property tax.)

As the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. The folks in Aspen Springs, as a voting block, made the decision to tax themselves to pay for better roads, and that’s what they got. We might want to note that the voters themselves approved the Metro District, and also approved the amount of the mill levy. That is to say, the decision was not made by a few politicians meeting in a smoke-filled room.

Presumably — and I am definitely presuming — the community of Aspen Springs could come together in a similar fashion and install a subdivision-wide broadband Internet system, paid for out of their own pockets.

If that’s what the community really wanted, I mean.

Some of the folks infatuated with the potential of ubiquitous, redundant and affordable Internet service — such as the folks who work at the Southwest Colorado Council of Governments (SWCCOG)… and some of the board members serving on the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (PSCDC) — would have us believe that the Federal Communication Commission’s new standard for Internet service (25Mbps down/3Mbps up) is Archuleta County’s most important goal for the year 2017.

Some folks have even compared the need for fast, reliable Internet to the need for clean, running water.

As of 2017, Aspen Springs still doesn’t have clean, running water. A few properties have decent well water, but a significant number of the Aspen Springs residents drive around with enormous plastic water tanks in the backs of their pickup trucks, and make regular trips to the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) fill stations to buy drinking water.

As far as I can tell, the SWCCOG and PSCDC don’t see the lack of clean running water as an important issue, in the year 2017. But high speed Internet? Sure enough, that’s a huge concern.

Here’s an interesting quote from the Southwest Colorado Council of Governments Strategic Broadband Plan, dated November 2016:

Broadband must be ubiquitous or it will further create a digital divide… Ubiquitous broadband access can help create social and economic equality. However, not having advanced broadband access available to everyone can create further inequalities of wealth, education access, social institutions, and government resources. Broadband must be abundant, redundant and available to everyone…

Somehow, I find it hard to believe that faster Internet would significantly affect the wealth of the people who live in Aspen Springs. If those rural folks really wanted to be wealthy — if wealth, and superior access to educational, social, and government institutions, were at the top of their lists of priorities — well, they probably wouldn’t be living in Aspen Springs. They would have relocated, long ago, to Denver or Salt Lake City or Los Angeles, where most everyone has running water and flush toilets.

But maybe this next quote from the SWCCOG Strategic Broadband Plan is even more pertinent to the current discussion:

Internet-connected televisions, radios, set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, Netflix, cameras and picture frames now receive or deliver movies, TV and photos through the Internet… In 2014, video downloads and uploads comprised 50 percent of all Internet traffic. In the coming years, the sum of all forms of Internet Protocol (IP) video (Internet video, video on demand, video files exchanged through file sharing, video-streamed gaming, and videoconferencing) will reach 86 percent of the total Internet traffic.

This is certainly a fascinating claim: that soon, the delivery and consumption of videos will constitute nearly 90 percent of all Internet use.

A few years ago, the state of Colorado and the thirteen governmental entities that belong to the SWCCOG spent over $4 million building the Southwest Colorado Access Network (SCAN) to increase the available bandwidth in little towns like Pagosa Springs. (I don’t believe Aspen Springs, as a neighborhood, saw any benefit from that expenditure, because in Pagosa Springs, the new fiber network stopped at the Pagosa Springs Medical Center — about 10 miles east of Aspen Springs.)

SCAN wasn’t the first big Internet project to visit Southwest Colorado, however. Back in 2009, a “quasi-governmental” agency called EAGLE-Net was awarded $100 million in federal funding by the Obama administration, with a promise to run fiber optic cable to 168 school districts in Colorado. (State and local governments kicked in another $35 million into the project.)

EAGLE-Net came under scrutiny in 2012 for spending heavily and failing to fulfill its mission. Auditors found that the agency had spent about $96 million of its federal grant and had completed just over half of its work. It was also discovered that the agency was laying fiber in places where fiber already existed.

EAGLE-Net’s construction program was suspended by the federal government in 2012, and resumed in 2013. By the end of February 2014, it had reached 98 school districts — with only 63 subscribing to its services.

It’s so easy to waste taxpayer money.

If the new SWCCOG report is correct, and we will soon be using 86 percent of our bandwidth to send video files… would it be accurate to say that, of the $4 million in taxpayer revenues used to build the SCAN network in southwest Colorado, about $3.6 million of that amount was ultimately spent so that people can sit and watch videos?