UU Fellowship to Consider ‘Spirituality’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “Spirituality — A Definitive Definition” with Pauline Benetti, this Sunday, February 5, for its regular service.

This service will follow a different format as we explore three interpretations of the theme “Spirituality” and in the process realize, of course, that no definitive definition of spirituality exists. We shall hear, through the read sermon, from the professional, the minister, whose job it is to think deeply, read widely, feel expansively and verbalize for the benefit of all. We shall also hear from the private person who depends largely on life — its ups and downs — and what that brings to her attention about what goes beyond the practical day to day. And we shall ask questions of themselves, lots of them, to help us all attend to and experience beyond the day to day of our lives.

Come prepared to join the Fellowship on this journey.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.