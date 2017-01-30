‘The Lift’ to Host Jacque Aragon Photography Show

by · January 30, 2017

The Lift Coffee Shop is pleased to announce their latest art show opening, featuring the photography of local artist Jacque Aragon.

Jacque has a passion for photography, especially landscape and macro. The visual drama and artistry that show up in her images are born from a keen eye for the moods of nature. The final result from Jacque’s photographs are often likened to paintings.

The show will feature select macro and landscape images on canvas, glass and paper.

Please join us for the show opening this Friday, February 3 from 5-8pm at the Lift Coffee Shop, 175 Pagosa Street Suite #4, next door to Farrago Market Cafe. The exhibit will be on display through March.

Hors d’oeuvres, wine & coffee will be served, and music will be provided by Jacque’s daughter Patty Black.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Monday 01/30
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid teens.
Clear
Tuesday 01/31
Clear
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 41F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Wednesday 02/01
Clear
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 43F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Thursday 02/02
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 43F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy
Friday 02/03
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wunderground.com