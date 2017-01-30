‘The Lift’ to Host Jacque Aragon Photography Show

The Lift Coffee Shop is pleased to announce their latest art show opening, featuring the photography of local artist Jacque Aragon.

Jacque has a passion for photography, especially landscape and macro. The visual drama and artistry that show up in her images are born from a keen eye for the moods of nature. The final result from Jacque’s photographs are often likened to paintings.

The show will feature select macro and landscape images on canvas, glass and paper.

Please join us for the show opening this Friday, February 3 from 5-8pm at the Lift Coffee Shop, 175 Pagosa Street Suite #4, next door to Farrago Market Cafe. The exhibit will be on display through March.

Hors d’oeuvres, wine & coffee will be served, and music will be provided by Jacque’s daughter Patty Black.