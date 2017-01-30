EDITORIAL: Broadband, Flowing Like Water, Part Two

Read Part One

We’ll take a moment to consider the term: “affordable.”

Rural communities in Colorado — and elsewhere in the world — don’t always have a lot going for them, if you subscribe to a materialistic view of human existence. If you had relocated to Pagosa Springs in the early 1990s — as I did — you would have quickly learned that a good-paying job was pretty darn hard to come by. The modest City Market store on South 8th Street had a limited selection of food items; most of the downtown streets were dirt; you were lucky to get even poor quality TV reception; the newspaper came out only once a week; the community had no hospital… etc, etc.

You get the picture.

But Pagosa Springs did have a couple of things going for it. The housing was affordable, as was the vacant land. People from other parts of the country would stand at the display windows of the real estate offices and remark at the affordable prices.

And the local people were easy-going, and laid back. (Too laid back, sometimes.)

By 2017, the affordable land and houses had almost completely disappeared.

Other things had changed, as well. The City Market had moved uptown and had a significantly improved product selection. Most of the residential streets were now paved. Cable TV and streaming internet video was available. The new hospital was expanding its services.

A good-paying job, however, is still pretty darn hard to come by.

And so is a hard-working, reliable employee… willing to work for $10 an hour. Maybe that wouldn’t such a serious problem if the housing were more affordable? But when half your paycheck is going towards rent, it’s tempting to simply move on, and look for a better life elsewhere.

Archuleta County’s local governments could probably do something about the lack of affordable housing, if they applied themselves to the problem. But, of course, housing is not the only problem facing our community leaders. The roads, many of them paved 25 years ago, are approaching the end of their useful lives and are slowly falling apart, en masse. A poorly maintained County Courthouse is a source of controversy, and causing our Sheriff to house inmates in Durango. Our public schools are struggling somewhat. Meth and heroin addiction problems remain under the radar.

We can probably afford to address at least a few of these problems… with additional taxpayer funding, or from reallocated resources. But… which ones to address first?

The subject under discussion at the joint meeting of the Pagosa Springs Town Council and the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on January 24 was not one of those just mentioned, above. The subject, instead, was “broadband.” More specifically, the subject was “25/3” broadband Internet… 25Mbps download speeds, and 3Mbps upload speeds… service capable of streaming four HD movies simultaneously. (Perfect for a family of four?)

The Southwest Colorado Council of Governments (SWCCOG) — partly funded by thirteen local government jurisdictions including Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, and San Juan Counties, and the towns of Bayfield, Cortez, Dolores, Durango, Ignacio, Mancos, Pagosa Springs, Rico, and Silverton — recently spent a certain quantity of taxpayer dollars paying consultants to generate a 70-page report, which you can download here. The report analyzed the distribution of “broadband Internet” in Southwest Colorado, and suggested additional ways that the taxpayers could fund improvements.

A selected quote from that report:

The shared goal of members of the SWCCOG is to provide abundant, redundant and affordable Internet service to citizens, businesses and visitors. There are a number of options and strategies for improving broadband services throughout region. Some of these options may be considered in the short term and others may best be part of a longer-term plan…

The SWCCOG is not the only government entity studying the free flow of video and information in rural areas, however. Here in Pagosa Springs, the Board of County Commissioners and the Town Council recently increased their subsidies to the non-profit Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (PSCDC), to support further studies of the “broadband problem” within Archuleta County.

On January 24, PSCDC Chair Jason Cox delivered a preliminary report the monthly joint meeting of the Town Council and BOCC, on the subject of broadband — augmenting his presentation via a Powerpoint slide show (which you can download here, if you haven’t already.)

One of the first slides in that presentation reviewed some crucial “definitions”…

Right out of the chute, we notice that the PSCDC has allowed the federal government to define the term “BROADBAND.” Some of our Daily Post readers might question the wisdom of allowing the federal government to define our terms for us, but it seemed the Town Council and BOCC were reasonably comfortable with that definition.

Other crucial definitions include “CAF,” “MBPS,” “SCAN,” and finally, a veritable explosion of important terms:

BOOM! ARCHULETA COUNTY’S DEFINITIONS OF IMPORTANCE

• AVAILABILITY: THE QUALITY OF BEING ABLE TO BE USED OR OBTAINED

• REDUNDANCY: A PROCESS IN WHICH ALTERNATE OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO ENSURE NETWORK AVAILABILITY IN CASE OF A NETWORK DEVICE OR PATH FAILURE

• UBIQUITY: THE FACT OF APPEARING EVERYWHERE OR OF BEING VERY COMMON

But one important term is missing from this list.

• AFFORDABILITY

In fact, a computer search of Mr. Cox’ 20-page Powerpoint file, seeking the words “affordable” and “affordability,” produced zero results.

Yes, “broadband” is currently “available” to about 60 percent of Archuleta County households and businesses, in the sense that we can get it, if we are willing to pay for it.

But can we afford it?

