WinterFest is Just Around the Corner

Only two weeks left until WinterFest! This is one of the most popular events hosted annually by your local Chamber of Commerce.

The registration forms for this year’s WinterFest activities are online on the Chamber’s website, pagosachamber.com. You can register for the Fat Tire Bike Race, the Penguin Plunge and the Sledz on Rez race. All of these activities will take place on Feb. 4 in the downtown area.

In addition to these activities, over 17 hot air balloon pilots will hopefully take to the air from the downtown area on Saturday morning. They will launch from the west side of town around the Wyndham area on Feb. 5.

Also added to Sunday’s events is a pre-Super Bowl Corn Hole tournament hosted at Pagosa Brewing, which begins at noon. Please note that all activities are weather contingent, especially the hot air balloon launches.

If you are plunging in the Penguin Plunge or your organization is represented, please contact the Chamber to let us know so that we can get an estimate of participants to ensure everyone gets a goodie bag and so we can tout your organization. We will post your organization online so that people know the groups they can donate to.

With all the winter weather we have been having, WinterFest is shaping up to be an exciting weekend this year.

Maximizing Your Membership Class

Both Angela and Amanda in our office are gearing up to host the first Maximizing Your Membership class of 2017. It will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, from noon to 1:15 p.m. A light lunch will be provided and we ask that you RSVP so that enough food is available. Walk-ins are always welcome. To register, contact Amanda at 264-2360.

New Members

We have quite a few new members this week: Springs Chiropractic, Mee Hmong Cuisine and Katie Vining. We also have Sandy Henderson joining as an individual member. Our renewals this week include Pagosa Springs Inn and Suites, Hot Springs Healers, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and Ramon’s Restaurant.

Our nonprofit agencies renewing are the Pagosa Area Trails Council and the Pagosa Springs Noon Rotary Club.