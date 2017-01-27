Snow Tips for Archuleta County Residents

Archuleta County Road and Bridge Department offers the following Winter Season Tips for county residents:

1. Snow is plowed from right to left of the property when facing your house. Placing snow to the left of the driveway will prevent it from being pushed back when the plow comes by again.

2. Often when snow is followed by freezing rain, typical plow equipment cannot cut through the packed snow and ice. The specialized equipment capable of cutting pack are sent to heavy traffic areas and main roads first. As the pack melts normal plow equipment can revisit streets and clean them up.

3. Removing snow 10 feet away to the right of your driveway (when facing your house) and about 5 feet wide creates a path of least resistance which can reduce the berm size created in your driveway. This tip is only a suggestion. Each situation is unique and one is to use good judgement at all times.

4. Most snow clearing requires plows to push snow back 2 to 3 times before they have completed their final clean up on the street. This process is done to make room for the next snow fall and may occur immediately or several days after the last snowfall.

5. The edge of the road may blend in with the snow deposited into the berm. Driving along this edge can cause you to be pulled into the ditch. Try to find the centerline of the road and stay close to it. This tip is only a suggestion. Each situation is unique and one is to use good judgement at all times.

6. It is essential that cars be parked well off the roadways so that the plows can open the street as much as possible. Cars that remain on roadways are subject being towing or buried.

7. Snow plows may pass by without plowing. Remember equipment must also get to the outlying routes and still have fuel and cutting blades to do their job.

8. When you see a snow plow approaching you, slow down and align your driving path with the edge of the plowing equipment. Provide enough room to pass safely but avoid pulling over too far and sliding into a ditch. This tip is only a suggestion. Each situation is unique and one is to use good judgement at all times.

9. A storm will dictate how quickly and often a road is plowed. The streets are plowed and sanded in order of priority with special attention to steep hills and difficult intersections. Severe storms may require constant attention to main roads before secondary roads can be addressed.

10. Aside from being illegal, plowing or shoveling snow from your driveway into the right of way will cause the snow to freeze and create ice ruts before the street is plowed again making entrance to your home and driving on the road dangerous.

11. Stay at least 100 feet back from sanding trucks in order to save your car from be sandblasted. This tip is only a suggestion. Each situation is unique and one is to use good judgement at all times.

Thank you for your cooperation during this winter season, we look forward to resuming our summer work of repairing roads, providing dust control and overall assistance wherever we can.