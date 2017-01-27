Make Colorado Park Reservations Now, for Popular Holidays

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds campers that now is the time to make reservations for popular camping locations in the spring and summer. Many state park camping locations are already booked over Memorial Day but expeditious campers can still snag some prime locations for the May or July 4 holidays.

“Camping spots in parks near Denver are often booked six months in advance, so planning ahead is the best way to secure a prime spot,” said Margaret Taylor, CPW assistant director for capital, parks and trails. “Cabins and yurts are typically booked first, followed by sites with electrical and water hook-ups and then tent camping sites.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, only three state parks still have wide availability. Mancos State Park and Paonia State Park, in southwest Colorado, and Yampa River State Park, in northwestern Colorado, have reservations available in all locations. Mancos, which is a 40 minute drive west of Durango, offers yurts as well as tent camping.

Also over Memorial Day weekend, some basic spots, including some with electrical hook-ups, are still available in the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and tent spots are available at Cheyenne Mountain, Mueller and Golden Gate Canyon state parks near Denver, as well as Stagecoach, State Forest, Steamboat and Sylvan state parks.

Over Independence Day weekend, some prime spots including some cabins are available now at Boyd Lake, Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Golden Gate Canyon, Ridgway, St. Vrain, State Forest and Vega state parks.

Make your campsite, cabin, yurt or RV site reservations online at the CPW website or by calling 303-470-1144 (Denver) or 1-800-678-2267 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M.T. Knowledgeable agents can help you find the right spot for your getaway or you can use the park finder online.

Reservations are strongly recommended, especially during summer months. Reservations can be made six months in advance or three days before the camp date(s).

Any sites not reserved within this window are available ​on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You’ll find more options on weekdays during the summer if you are reserving less than six months in advance.

Many of our sites are ADA accessible.

Many of our campsites are open year-round.

A nonrefundable reservation fee applies to bookings.

Visitors must purchase a daily or annual entrance pass in addition to paying camping and reservation fees.

Colorado has 42 state parks with multiple options for RV hookups, camp sites, cabins and yurts. Download the state parks brochure on the CPW website for more information.