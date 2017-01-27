EDITORIAL: Broadband, Flowing Like Water, Part One

Current levels of pricing for SCAN members are at $8 per Mbps. In other words, to receive a 100 Mbps Internet service, the monthly cost is $800. A Gigabit or 1,000 Mbps would cost $8,000 per month.

— from the Southwest Colorado Council of Governments Strategic Broadband Plan, November 2016

When I visited my neighborhood liquor store the other day, I found a fairly impressive range of products available. I’d come to purchase some red wine — a 5 liter box of Franzia brand Chianti, priced at $20.99 — but I could easily have spent my money differently. Say, on a six-pack of cheap beer for $5.99, or on a 750ml bottle of fine champagne or imported single malt whiskey in the $100 range.

Strangely enough, all of these products — priced between $5.99 and $100 — are mostly water.

I’ve heard that humans cannot live without water. I’ve never heard that humans cannot live without imported single malt whiskey, although some folks might feel that way. So this editorial is going to focus on “human necessity,” and on “human desire,” and on the cost of fulfilling those two (very different?) urges.

Several of our local government leaders gathered at Town Hall on Tuesday, January 24 to discuss shared priorities — issues that both the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County might have some ability to address, now or in the near future. The meeting was intended to begin with a 15-minute summary of one of the priority issues — Broadband Access — presented by local businessman Jason Cox, the chair of the non-profit, government-funded Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (PSCDC).

An hour later, when Mr. Cox’ presentation concluded, we all understood a little more about the broadband issue… and that’s probably a good thing, even if there was no time left to discuss the other community priorities listed on the agenda.

Here’s the basic story that I took away from the presentation, which was augmented by a Powerpoint slide show that you can download here.

Archuleta County has three main Internet providers — Skywerx, CenturyLink, and USA Communications — delivering essentially the same product to homes and businesses, via three different networks. CenturyLink connects its customers through good old fashioned copper telephone lines; USA Communications uses a network of copper wires originally installed to deliver cable television; Skywerx uses line-of-sight “fixed wireless” towers that send and receive radio signals.

At least one of these networks is available in most of our residential neighborhoods, and to the commercial areas along Highway 160. A few neighborhoods have no services from any of these three providers.

The for-profit companies that deliver Internet would like to see the taxpayers fund more and better “pipelines” for the delivery of those Internet services. Doesn’t matter, really, if the tax funding comes from the federal government or from local governments. Numerous government leaders would also like to see more taxpayer participation in developing these electronic pipelines.

At one point in the Tuesday joint meeting, County Commissioner Steve Wadley made a comment that we’ve heard him make during numerous “broadband” discussions, to the effect that access to high speed Internet has become as essential to human existence as drinking water.

We are not sure what price beverage Commissioner Wadley prefers when he consumes his drinking water. But his point of view seems to be shared by federal bureaucrats who earn big salaries working for the Federal Communications Commission — the FCC.

Last year, the FCC published their 2015 Broadband Progress Report, which begins with this statement:

Broadband deployment in the United States – especially in rural areas – is failing to keep pace with today’s advanced, high-quality voice, data, graphics and video offerings, according to the 2015 Broadband Progress Report adopted today by the Federal Communications Commission. Reflecting advances in technology, market offerings by broadband providers and consumer demand, the FCC updated its broadband benchmark speeds to 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads. The 4 Mbps/1 Mbps standard set in 2010 is dated and inadequate for evaluating whether advanced broadband is being deployed to all Americans in a timely way, the FCC found. Using this updated service benchmark, the 2015 report finds that 55 million Americans – 17 percent of the population – lack access to advanced broadband. Moreover, a significant digital divide remains between urban and rural America: Over half of all rural Americans lack access to 25 Mbps/3 Mbps service.

We could, if we wish, buy into the FCC’s perspective, that the lack of 25/3 Internet service in rural areas is a serious societal issue.

Or we could understand their statement to be the equivalent to this kind of logic:

“America is suffering from a significant beverage divide. While $100 whiskey is readily available in most urban areas, over half of rural Americans lack access to imported single malt whiskey, and are forced to drink inferior-quality beverages such as Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and Franzia boxed wines. To remedy this situation, the taxpayers must step up and help fund the development of more high-end, for-profit distilleries.”

To clarify the digital divide in a visual way, here is a map published by the FCC, showing the southwest corner of Colorado. The areas in yellow already have access to “25/3” broadband. (And also, we might assume, to imported whiskey.)

The areas in blue do not (according to the FCC) have access to “25/3” broadband.

I personally find this confusing. (I am often confused by government documents.) When I visited the Skywerx wireless Internet website this morning, I found these prices listed:

We might be led to believe that, for $69.99 you can purchase, for your home, download speeds of 10MBS. While that is not exactly equivalent to the 25Mbsp so desperately recommended by the FCC, it should provide sufficient bandwidth to watch a streaming HD quality movie.

Part of my confusion no doubt results from not understanding the difference between the “10MBS” delivered by Skywerx to a residential home, for $69.99 — and the “10Mbps” for which our local governments pay $80 a month, according to the Southwest Colorado Council of Governments Strategic Broadband Plan, November 2016. I doubt that our local governments are watching HD-quality movies, but I could be convinced otherwise.

But I do understand that our two local governments actually own much of the fiber optic cable that connects Uptown to Downtown. Maybe they should be getting a discount?

One of the slides that Mr. Cox shared with the joint meeting on Tuesday included this statement:

ARCHULETA COUNTY’S DEFINITIONS OF IMPORTANCE

• AVAILABILITY: THE QUALITY OF BEING ABLE TO BE USED OR OBTAINED

• REDUNDANCY: A PROCESS IN WHICH ALTERNATE OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO ENSURE NETWORK AVAILABILITY IN CASE OF A NETWORK DEVICE OR PATH FAILURE

• UBIQUITY: THE FACT OF APPEARING EVERYWHERE OR OF BEING VERY COMMON

The definition missing from this list might be:

• DEMAND: WHAT SPEED DOES THE AVERAGE ARCHULETA COUNTY HOUSEHOLD OR BUSINESS WANT, AND WHAT PRICE ARE THEY WILLING TO PAY

In other words, what is Archuleta County drinking? Can we get by on boxed wine?

Read Part Two, tomorrow…